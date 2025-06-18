Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tsarevna, Watt Studio

Fantasy Action Game Tsarevna Announced For 2026

A new fantasy action game has been revealed this week, as Tsarevna brings dance to the worlds of the living and the dead next year

Article Summary Tsarevna is a new fantasy action game from Watt Studio, coming to PC in 2026 with a unique ballet-inspired combat system.

Battle mythical creatures as a sword-wielding princess, blending graceful dance moves and deadly attacks.

Explore a dark fantasy world inspired by Slavic fairy tales and the works of Alexander Pushkin.

Travel between living and dead realms, take dark swan form, and overcome fierce trials alongside cat Bayun.

Indie game developer and publisher Watt Studio has unveiled a new game, as we're getting a fantasy action game called Tsarevna. This is an interesting title as they have taken combat and mixed it with ballet to form a unique attach and defense system. You'll use it in a world based on Slavic fairy tales as you explore the worlds of the living and the dead, fighting mythical creatures with a combination of grace and steel. The game doesn't have a proper release date yet, only that it will be coming out sometime in 2026. For now, enjoy the teaser trailer here and the info below while we wait to learn more.

Tsarevna

Tsarevna is an action game where grace and fury merge into one. As a young princess, you will take up a sword and embark on an unpredictable journey, challenging the mythical creatures that have taken over the world. But the key to victory lies not in brute force, but in the elegance and precision of your movements. Combat is a ballet, where steps, jumps, and sword swings merge into a single flow. Dodge, attack, parry, and chain smooth combos, turning every fight into a devastating performance. Each movement is a deadly art.

A mystery-filled story awaits you, inspired by the works of one of the greatest 19th-century writers, Alexander Pushkin. It's an engaging, heroic, yet touching tale that blends deconstructed fairy tales and an interpretation of Slavic mythology through the lens of dark fantasy. A breathtaking world lies before your feet. Explore numerous locations and overcome the challenges that arise on your path. Each new territory is a mystery for you to solve. But keep in mind, you're accompanied by the cunning cat Bayun, which means you must be ready for anything!

Travel between the world of the living and the world of the dead

Close the rifts, eradicating traces of dark forces

Complete the trials of the Aspid idols

Take the form of a dark swan and change the course of battles

