Panoptyca: Idle RPG Manager Has Been Released For Free On Steam

Panoptyca: Idle RPG Manager is available for free right now on Steam, with a small DLC pack in case you want to support the devs

Indie game developer Nugem Studio and publisher Tesseract Studio has released their new game, Panoptyca: Idle RPG Manager, for free on Steam. Right now, as of when we're writing this, you can head over to Steam and add the game to your library for free, and experience their take on RPG management gameplay. For those who wish to support the developers for offering up a free game, they also have a $4 Supporter Pack DLC that you can buy with some additional content. You know, since you're getting a free game an all…

Panoptyca: Idle RPG Manager

Panoptyca: Idle RPG Manager is a fantasy management RPG where you become a commander, managing and developing heroes to build the ultimate squad. Unlike traditional idle games that focus on a single character, Panoptyca lets you nurture up to 8 heroes simultaneously, each embarking on independent adventures across different regions.

Innovative Multi-Hero Management System : Unlike traditional approaches focused on a single character, PANOPTYCA allows you to simultaneously develop up to 8 heroes, each progressing through independent adventures in different regions.

: Unlike traditional approaches focused on a single character, PANOPTYCA allows you to simultaneously develop up to 8 heroes, each progressing through independent adventures in different regions. Real-Time Quad-Split Battle Viewing System : Monitor multiple heroes' battle situations in real-time through the quad-split command mode. Intervene immediately in critical situations to adjust strategies or focus on upgrading equipment and skills during stable periods.

: Monitor multiple heroes' battle situations in real-time through the quad-split command mode. Intervene immediately in critical situations to adjust strategies or focus on upgrading equipment and skills during stable periods. Squad Dungeons : While individual heroes hunt independently in normal fields, form parties of 2 heroes to challenge high-difficulty dungeons together. Take down powerful bosses through various combinations like tank and dealer, or mage and healer, experiencing the joy and rewards of party play.

: While individual heroes hunt independently in normal fields, form parties of 2 heroes to challenge high-difficulty dungeons together. Take down powerful bosses through various combinations like tank and dealer, or mage and healer, experiencing the joy and rewards of party play. Medieval Fantasy World & TRPG Aesthetics : Gameplay expressed through parchment-style artwork reminiscent of classic tabletop RPGs digitally revives the nostalgia of rolling dice with friends. Each region features unique monsters and rewards, with richer gameplay and world-building awaiting your discovery as you explore deeper.

: Gameplay expressed through parchment-style artwork reminiscent of classic tabletop RPGs digitally revives the nostalgia of rolling dice with friends. Each region features unique monsters and rewards, with richer gameplay and world-building awaiting your discovery as you explore deeper. Strategic RPG Management Perfected: Go beyond simple leveling to become a true commander of heroes. Consider each character's class and traits to assign optimal battlefields, maximize synergy through efficient equipment distribution and skill tree management, and design and manage the battlefield as intended through precise auto-combat settings. The sense of achievement from growing up to 8 characters simultaneously will provide satisfaction unlike any conventional RPG.

