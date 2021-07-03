Fantasy Survival MMO Frozen Flame Reveals Development Update

The folks over at Dreamside Interactive have released a brand new developer update for their upcoming fantasy survival MMO Frozen Flame. The team released the info we have here detailed what they have coming to the game, as you'll be getting a couple of new options for your character to help yourself or the party. Not to mention new spells, monsters, and other additions that will make it a fuller experience. The game is currently on pre-order for an undetermined release date sometime in 2021, but you can play a demo of the game on Steam and experience some of these changes for yourself before you decide to buy it.

Set in the mythical world of Arkana, players in Frozen Flame are tasked with stopping the calamity that has befallen the world. The curse of the Frozen Flame has set the world's destruction in motion. The lands of Arkana are vast and varied, and players will face a multitude of environments and creatures as they seek out needed power to stop the curse from spreading.

While adventuring in Arkana, players may choose to amass power for themselves or group with allies. The latest update brings new ways for players to interact and aid one another. Players will now be able to cast helpful spells on their allies, making it easier to overcome the obstacles of Arkana or other players. Alongside the new function of helpful spells, players will find help in the form of airdrops. Marked by a pillar of light in the world, airdrops will contain loot that players can collect while in the Ancient Valley. Airdrops will appear at random intervals, but players may need to be wary as the beacon will alert all those around of the potential spoils.

Additional features arriving in the latest update of Frozen Flame include: