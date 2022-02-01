Far Cry 6 Receives An All-New Rambo Themed Storyline

Ubisoft has launched a brand new storyline for you to play that's totally free in Far Cry 6 as you get to play one based on Rambo. The brand new story is called "All The Blood", and it has been entirely inspired by and paying homage to the first three Rambo movies. The company basically signed a deal with STUDIOCANAL, the company that is the current rights holder to Rambo I-III movies, in order to create and bring this special event to the game. Since the game was launched back in October, the team has been adding new content to it all the time with new Special Operations, a Danny Trejo mission, and two major DLC's as part of the Season Pass, Vaas: Insanity and Pagan: Control. This story serves as a bit of a fun thing to do before the third and final DLC, Joseph: Collapse, releases this spring.

In Far Cry 6's "All the Blood", players will meet and help a Rambo superfan against the Yaran military in a blood-soaked rampage of vengeance straight out of an 80's action blockbuster, blending stealth with over-the-top action and references to iconic Rambo moments. Upon completing the mission, players will unlock the Vengeance Bow, a deadly explosive weapon effective against helicopters and heavy units. Upon unlocking the Vengeance Bow, it will be available to use permanently within the main game. Starting today, players will also be able to purchase the Rambo Bundle, giving them access to Rambo-inspired gear to customize their characters with, featuring the iconic gear, weapon, vehicle, and more from cinema's most notorious guerrilla soldier. Complete this new free mission to unlock the exclusive Vengeance Bow to play in the main game. Join a Rambo superfan against the Yaran military in a blood-soaked rampage of vengeance straight out of an '80s action blockbuster, playable solo or in co-op.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Far Cry 6: Free Rambo Crossover Mission Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/HCb4yqwrwp4)