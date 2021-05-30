Farlight 84 Reveals The New Hunt Mode Coming To The Game

Lilith Games revealed a brand new trailer this week for their upcoming game Farlight 84, showing off the new Hunt mode. When the game launches next year on PC, it will include this new mode which will be a chaotic and fast-paced PvP mode with up to 48 players on different teams. Each team includes a marked target that can be hunted by rival players to score points, if they manage to get their hands on it. Once teams have enough points, they'll have a chance to evacuate the map and get out of the chaos. You can either go to the evacuation site as soon as it spawns or eliminate all the others to be the last one standing, whichever one works best for you and your squad. You can check out a video of the chaos below as we slowly wait for a proper release date to be announced.

"We're excited for players to discover our innovative Hunt mode in Farlight 84, which provides an unprecedented experience for fans of the genre. Our game offers a thrilling take on the third-person shooter, with intuitive rules and fresh mechanics, which we can't wait for players to discover early next year," said Jiujan Jeremy Liu, Senior Technical Game Designer at Lilith Games. "While Lilith Games is known for our impeccable RPG and strategy games, we've taken our learned experience from these previous releases and built a world-class team to create an original feature-rich and premium-quality shooter." Set in 2084, Farlight 84 takes players to a chaotic wasteland world, where they'll get to explore vibrant maps; discover a roster of stylistic characters bursting with personality; drive seven unique vehicles across three different classes with deadly offensive capabilities; pick up weapons equipped with incredible skills, including rifles and sci-fi inspired guns; and maneuver around the battlefield with one of eleven jetpacks.