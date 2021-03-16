Farming Simulator 19 Expands Forestry With The New Rottne DLC

Focus Home Interactive and GIANTS Software have released a new DLC pack for Farming Simulator 19 that expands into forestry. The DLC pack is simply called Rottne, and with good reason, as it is bringing in two new vehicles from the company's line of equipment for you to work with. Both of them dealing specifically with forestry work for hauling logs after you've been working long hours chopping down trees. The gear is easy to spot among the fast array of vehicles you can choose from in their bright-blue desigs across the cab as well as the tire treads. Here's a little info from the devs about both of these vehicles.

Rottne's H21D wood harvester and F20D wood forwarder are any logger's dream. The Swedish forestry manufacturer's harvester is efficient, powerful, and foldable, allowing you to transport it with ease through tighter spaces. Once the trees are felled, hop into the F20D forwarder to transport enormous quantities back for a hefty profit. With the Rottne DLC, your forestry business will boom.

As you can see from the trailer below, both of these are pretty awesome at getting a ton of work done in a short amount of time. One of them will seize hold of a tree, cut it down, and then shave off the branches and other croppings to make it a solid log. While the other will take all of the logs and mount them up for easy transportation. The DLC pack is available right now on PC, Mac, PS4, and Xbox One, as well as being included for free for anyone who owns the Season Pass for Farming Simulator 19. Enjoy the trailer below showing off the gear in action to a weirdly placed guitar riff.