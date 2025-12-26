Posted in: Acclaim, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Basketball Classics, GRIDbeat!, Katanaut, The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest

Acclaim Releases Holiday Video Looking Ahead to 2026

Check out the latest video from the relaunched video game studio Acclaim, as they highlight titles to look forward to in 2026

Article Summary Acclaim unveils a holiday video previewing four exciting titles slated for release in 2026.

Basketball Classics offers retro-inspired 5-on-5 arcade basketball action with fresh mechanics.

The Prisoning, Katanaut, and GRIDBeat! bring Metroidvania, roguelike, and rhythm-crawler thrills.

Watch the official Acclaim video for a sneak peek at their diverse upcoming 2026 game lineup.

Acclaim posted a special video for the holidays before we all went off on break, talking about what we should look forward to from them in 2025, The relaunched studio shared the two-minute video above going over four specific titles, as they showcased the arcade sports title Basketball Classics, the mind-bending Metroidvania The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest, horror roguelike Katanaut, and the rhythm-based dungeon crawler GRIDBeat! Enjoy the video!

Basketball Classics

5 on 5 Pro Basketball born from the golden era of sports games. This spiritual successor to the 8-bit ballers bridges the gap between retro and today's simulation games. Side-scrolling, sweaty arcade action with simplified 3-button gameplay and retro vibes galore. Side-scrolling, arcade action is paired with on-the-fly strategy. 3 button gameplay is easy to pick up, but it is the dynamic play-calling that elevates this title beyond just long bombs and acrobatics. The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest After a psychologist visit goes terribly wrong, you find yourself trapped in the mind of a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout during the final stages of an intense project. Experience a metroidvania-lite drenched in anxiety and based on a very true story.

Katanaut

Katanaut is an action roguelite, inspired by both metroidvania and action-platformers. The stage is set on a massive space station that went through a mysterious accident. With the station slowly spiraling out of control, and its once-human inhabitants twisted into terrors, you're the unlucky one tasked with uncovering what is going on… assuming you're able to survive the station's violent halls with Souls-like combat. You'll be armed with unlockable melee weapons, guns, and magic-like abilities while you face an evolving gauntlet of horrors, as the station warps around you.

GRIDbeat!

A rhythm-fueled cyber-dungeon crawler where every move must match the music or risk total system shutdown. You just breached Knoss.OS, the planet's most fortified corporate network, and made off with a payload of priceless data. Now you're trapped inside, hunted by rogue security protocols and hostile malware. Your only way out? Sync with the system. Move to the beat. And escape before the grid locks you down for good.

