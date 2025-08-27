Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: captured, Perp Games, Puck Games

Captured Announces Two Different Console Release Dates

The analog horror game Captured will be coming to consoles this Fall, as both Xbox and PlayStationm have two different release dates

Article Summary Captured analog horror arrives on PS5 September 12 and Xbox October 7 with no Switch release confirmed.

Investigate eerie anomalies in a procedurally generated endless hallway set in a 90s-inspired home.

Use your camera and memory to capture 13 anomalies and escape looping, ever-changing environments.

Face terrifying entities, manage flashlight and camera usage, and experience VHS-style immersive horror.

Indie game developer and publisher Puck Games, along with co-publisher Perp Games, has confirmed they will be bringing their horror game Captured to consoles, with different dates for each platform. The game has already been out for nearly a year on Steam, offering an analog horror experience where you try to escape what feels like an endless home. The team revealed they will finally bring that experience to consoles, as PS5 players will get the game on September 12, while Xbox players will get it on October 7. No word on a Switch version at this time. With the news comes a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Captured

Captured is an analog horror game where you capture anomalies on camera to escape what seems to be an endless hallway in your own home. Investigate mysterious phenomena, survive frightening entities, and reach the end of the hallway! Explore a procedurally generated endless hallway filled with unusual phenomena and ever-changing rooms. Caught in a never-ending loop, leaving the house only leads you right back into the same hallway. Plunged in complete darkness, room after room, your once-familiar home feels increasingly alien.

Break the loop by exercising your memory skills. Use your camera to zoom in on suspicious changes and select their anomaly type. Missing or incorrectly identifying any unusual phenomena within a loop will wipe your camera's memory. Correctly capture 13 anomalies to escape. Watch out for unwanted company. While silence may be a good tactic, staying too long within a loop could give away your location. Use your flashlight, camera, and the doors strategically to survive each entity's unique mechanics. Using a custom movement experience, step into a nostalgic late '90s aesthetic with realistic graphics, minimal UI, and a chilling atmosphere.

Experience isolation and the eerie feeling of being trapped in a looping house set in the late 90s.

Explore a procedurally generated hallway filled with a chilling atmosphere.

Use your camera to zoom in on anomalies and capture them.

Identify and classify captured anomalies, including Object, Electronic, Lighting, Water, Missing Room, and Deformed Room.

Survive encounters with three monsters, each with unique traits and mechanics.

Immerse yourself in an analog horror experience featuring realistic graphics, a VHS 90s aesthetic, a dynamic camera system, and immersive flashlight movement.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!