Farming Simulator 25 Announces New Vredo Pack DLC

Farming Simulator 25 has revealed the latest DLC pack on the way, as you're getting a multifunctional unit with the new Vredo Pack

GIANTS Software revealed the next DLC pack coming to Farming Simulator 25, as the Vredo Pack will arrive shortly. The team has partnered with Vredo, who pride themselves on being specialists in overseeding and slurry injection. The pack adds 12 state-of-the-art machines to the game from them and the returning Evers Agro, along with wild boars that will roam the countryside as an added threat to the health of crops. We have more details and the trailer here as the content will launch on March 24, 2026.

Vredo Pack

Traditional Dutch manufacturer Vredo enables virtual farmers to combat the degradation of grassland. High-tech machines such as the Vredo Agri Twin 580, Agri 290 and Agri Air 290, which are part of the brand new DZ5 seeder generation, enable the overseeding of grassland to restore its original yield potential. Overseeding is only the beginning, as Vredos slurry injectors do not restore, but increase the yield and crop quality. The Vredo VT7138, a high-capacity, three-axle self-propelled slurry tanker, injectors of the Vredo Profi series, or the mounted Evers Agro Toric 48-672 boost soil nutrition and efficiency. In addition to new machinery and yield-improvement techniques, the Pack introduces new wildlife, creating a new threat that farmers must be aware of. In addition to the existing natural events, hurricanes and hail, the arrival of wild boar may also cause crop damage – unless they are distracted, which reduces the impact on the yield.

Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 invites you to join the rewarding farm life. Whether you build your legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer – it's your farm, you decide! Build a farm along winding rivers and historic grain elevators in North America, surrounded by ponds in Central Europe, or in a lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies near a neon-lit port city. Grow crops, tend to animals, practice forestry, and manage an empire of business ventures with farm shops, productions, and constructions!

Weather-Changing, Ground-Deforming Atmosphere: Twisters and hail add new challenges, prompting farmers to prepare and assess the impact on their crops. Tire tracks also leave an impact thanks to ground deformation and plenty of new weather effects, making the view on your farm more romantic and immersive. Start the day with sun rays breaking through the treetops, illuminating the morning mist with golden light!

Twisters and hail add new challenges, prompting farmers to prepare and assess the impact on their crops. Tire tracks also leave an impact thanks to ground deformation and plenty of new weather effects, making the view on your farm more romantic and immersive. Start the day with sun rays breaking through the treetops, illuminating the morning mist with golden light! Asian Farming, New Crops & Animals: Grow two types of rice on water-retaining rice fields, or spinach, peas, and green beans, as Farming Simulator 25 extends the choice of crops to 25 in total. Various tree species plus greenhouse vegetables offer even more variety. Adding Asian farming, you roam the fields operating new types of equipment while mighty buffalo and goats join cows, sheep, pigs, chickens, horses, and other livestock in pens and pastures. Baby animals, too!

Grow two types of rice on water-retaining rice fields, or spinach, peas, and green beans, as Farming Simulator 25 extends the choice of crops to 25 in total. Various tree species plus greenhouse vegetables offer even more variety. Adding Asian farming, you roam the fields operating new types of equipment while mighty buffalo and goats join cows, sheep, pigs, chickens, horses, and other livestock in pens and pastures. Baby animals, too! Authentic Machinery – GPS Activated: Farm more precise with GPS-assisted steering and improved automation. Operate over 400 authentic vehicles & tools from more than 150 international top brands. Including Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many more. Choose your favorite brand or discover exciting new technology!

Farm more precise with GPS-assisted steering and improved automation. Operate over 400 authentic vehicles & tools from more than 150 international top brands. Including Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many more. Choose your favorite brand or discover exciting new technology! Quality-of-Farming Improvements: Feel a deeper connection to fields and nature thanks to a general tech upgrade: Improved graphics and physics based on the latest GIANTS Engine 10 refine the experience. Improved accessibility and quality-of-life features make Farming Simulator 25 the most beginner-friendly way to start your life as a newfound or returning farmer. If that's not enough, download developer-tested user creations from the in-game ModHub!

