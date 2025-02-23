Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 Releases First Free Content Update

Farming Simulator 25 has dropped its first official free content update, giving you more vehicles and options for your farming needs

GIANTS Software dropped a brand new update this past week into Farming Simulator 25, as players have access to the Free Content Update #1. The name is exactly as it says, as they have added new vehicles to the mix from a number of well-known names in the farming industry, as well as some bug fixes to the game and improvements to certain areas. We have the notes and a trailer here detailing what you can expect as the update is available now.

Free Content Update #1

The update includes a wide range of agricultural equipment led by renowned manufacturers CLAAS and John Deere. In particular, virtual farmers can look forward to operating CLAAS ARION and John Deere 6R tractors that are included in the free content update. The manufacturer Albutt is also represented, which specializes in attachments for agricultural machinery.

Albutt f155A Bale Grab

CLAAS ARION (550 – 530) Tractor

CLAAS FL 140 Frontloader

John Deere 6R Series (230 – 250) Tractor

John Deere 683R Frontloader

Released with the Free Content Update is Patch version 1.6: The game update includes various optimizations, ranging from quality-of-life and performance improvements to gameplay changes and fixes for players and modders. The NEXCO harvesting module and implement modules from leading agricultural brands for spraying, seeding, fertilizing, and more are included next to the carrier vehicle.

Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 invites you to join the rewarding farm life. Whether you build your legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer – it's your farm, you decide! Build a farm along winding rivers and historic grain elevators in North America, surrounded by ponds in Central Europe, or in a lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies near a neon-lit port city. Grow crops, tend to animals, practice forestry, and manage an empire of business ventures with farm shops, productions, and constructions!

Weather-Changing, Ground-Deforming Atmosphere: Twisters and hail add new challenges, prompting farmers to prepare and assess the impact on their crops. Tire tracks also leave an impact thanks to ground deformation and plenty of new weather effects, making the view on your farm more romantic and immersive. Start the day with sun rays breaking through the treetops, illuminating the morning mist with golden light!

Twisters and hail add new challenges, prompting farmers to prepare and assess the impact on their crops. Tire tracks also leave an impact thanks to ground deformation and plenty of new weather effects, making the view on your farm more romantic and immersive. Start the day with sun rays breaking through the treetops, illuminating the morning mist with golden light! Asian Farming, New Crops & Animals: Grow two types of rice on water-retaining rice fields, or spinach, peas, and green beans, as Farming Simulator 25 extends the choice of crops to 25 in total. Various tree species plus greenhouse vegetables offer even more variety. Adding Asian farming, you roam the fields operating new types of equipment while mighty buffalo and goats join cows, sheep, pigs, chickens, horses, and other livestock in pens and pastures. Baby animals, too!

Grow two types of rice on water-retaining rice fields, or spinach, peas, and green beans, as Farming Simulator 25 extends the choice of crops to 25 in total. Various tree species plus greenhouse vegetables offer even more variety. Adding Asian farming, you roam the fields operating new types of equipment while mighty buffalo and goats join cows, sheep, pigs, chickens, horses, and other livestock in pens and pastures. Baby animals, too! Authentic Machinery – GPS Activated: Farm more precise with GPS-assisted steering and improved automation. Operate over 400 authentic vehicles & tools from more than 150 international top brands. Including Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many more. Choose your favorite brand or discover exciting new technology!

Farm more precise with GPS-assisted steering and improved automation. Operate over 400 authentic vehicles & tools from more than 150 international top brands. Including Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many more. Choose your favorite brand or discover exciting new technology! Quality-of-Farming Improvements: Feel a deeper connection to fields and nature thanks to a general tech upgrade: Improved graphics and physics based on the latest GIANTS Engine 10 refine the experience. Improved accessibility and quality-of-life features make Farming Simulator 25 the most beginner-friendly way to start your life as a newfound or returning farmer. If that's not enough, download developer-tested user creations from the in-game ModHub!

