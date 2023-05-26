Pokémon TCG Reveals Pack Art For Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames
Pokémon TCG reveals the pack artwork and Elite Trainer Box promo from the Dark-type Charizard-themed Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames.
Ahead of this weekend's pre-release events for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the Pokémon TCG has revealed the pack art for the next expansion: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. This set, the third of the Scarlet & Violet era, will be released on August 11th. Let's take a look at what we know so far.
- Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames will include:
- Over 190 cards
- Fifteen Pokémon ex and six Tera Pokémon ex
- Twelve Illustration Rare cards
- Six Special Illustration Rare cards, including both Pokémon and Trainer Supporters
- Twelve Full Art cards, including both Pokémon and Trainer Supporters
- Three Hyper Rare Gold cards
- This will be the first set featuring Tera Pokémon ex with their types shifted. This includes a Dark-type Charizard, Electric-type (in the TCG, Lightning) Tyranitar, and as-of-yet unknown shifts for Eiscue ex and Vespiquen ex.
- Other Pokémon ex cards include Tera Dragonite, Tera Greedent, Revavroom, Melmetal, and Toedscruel.
- Pack art, as seen above, includes Tera Charizard, Tera Tyranitar, Tera Dragonite, and Tera Revavroom.
- The Elite Trainer Box for Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, as seen below, will feature Charmander on the box art as well as a Charmander Illustration Rare as the box SV Black Star Promo.
In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:
- Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved drop (available June 9, 2023): The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.
- Paldea Legends Tin: Koraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.
- Paldea Legends Tin: Miraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.
- Trainer's Toolkit 2023 (available June 9, 2023): Includes an Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo card, an Arceus VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo card, 50+ cards to power up your deck, 100+ Basic Energy cards, 65 card sleeves, competitive gameplay items, and four booster packs. It will retail for $34.99.
- Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Chien-Pao SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.
- Tinkaton ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Tinkaton SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.
- Annihilape ex Box (available July 14, 2023): Includes an Annihilape ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Annihilape ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99
- 2023 Collector's Chest (available August 4, 2023): This chest will retail for 29.99. It will include six booster packs and holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.
- Back to School Pencil Tin (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and a Pikachu-themed pencil case.
- Back to School Eraser Blisters (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and either a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser.
- Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames drop (available August 11, 2023): The third set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes with a Charmander SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with an Eevee SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with Houndstone SV Black Star Promo card, a single-pack blister with a Pawmi SV Black Star Promo card, and more.
