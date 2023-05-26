Pokémon TCG Reveals Pack Art For Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames Pokémon TCG reveals the pack artwork and Elite Trainer Box promo from the Dark-type Charizard-themed Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames.

Ahead of this weekend's pre-release events for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the Pokémon TCG has revealed the pack art for the next expansion: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. This set, the third of the Scarlet & Violet era, will be released on August 11th. Let's take a look at what we know so far.

Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames will include: Over 190 cards Fifteen Pokémon ex and six Tera Pokémon ex Twelve Illustration Rare cards Six Special Illustration Rare cards, including both Pokémon and Trainer Supporters Twelve Full Art cards, including both Pokémon and Trainer Supporters Three Hyper Rare Gold cards

This will be the first set featuring Tera Pokémon ex with their types shifted. This includes a Dark-type Charizard, Electric-type (in the TCG, Lightning) Tyranitar, and as-of-yet unknown shifts for Eiscue ex and Vespiquen ex.

Other Pokémon ex cards include Tera Dragonite, Tera Greedent, Revavroom, Melmetal, and Toedscruel.

Pack art, as seen above, includes Tera Charizard, Tera Tyranitar, Tera Dragonite, and Tera Revavroom.

The Elite Trainer Box for Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, as seen below, will feature Charmander on the box art as well as a Charmander Illustration Rare as the box SV Black Star Promo.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:

Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved drop (available June 9, 2023): The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.

The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more. Paldea Legends Tin: Koraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.

Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99. Paldea Legends Tin: Miraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.

Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99. Trainer's Toolkit 2023 (available June 9, 2023): Includes an Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo card, an Arceus VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo card, 50+ cards to power up your deck, 100+ Basic Energy cards, 65 card sleeves, competitive gameplay items, and four booster packs. It will retail for $34.99.

Includes an Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo card, an Arceus VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo card, 50+ cards to power up your deck, 100+ Basic Energy cards, 65 card sleeves, competitive gameplay items, and four booster packs. It will retail for $34.99. Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Chien-Pao SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Includes a Chien-Pao SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99. Tinkaton ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Tinkaton SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Includes a Tinkaton SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99. Annihilape ex Box (available July 14, 2023): Includes an Annihilape ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Annihilape ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99

Includes an Annihilape ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Annihilape ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99 2023 Collector's Chest (available August 4, 2023): This chest will retail for 29.99. It will include six booster packs and holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

This chest will retail for 29.99. It will include six booster packs and holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Back to School Pencil Tin (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and a Pikachu-themed pencil case.

This includes two booster packs and a Pikachu-themed pencil case. Back to School Eraser Blisters (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and either a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser.

This includes two booster packs and either a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser. Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames drop (available August 11, 2023): The third set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes with a Charmander SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with an Eevee SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with Houndstone SV Black Star Promo card, a single-pack blister with a Pawmi SV Black Star Promo card, and more.

