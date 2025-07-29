Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone Reveal Season 5 Plans

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone have revealed what's on the way for Season 5, set to drop on all platforms next week

Article Summary Black Ops 6 Season 5 adds four new maps, fresh modes, and explosive multiplayer action.

Zombies get a Reckoning finale, new Wonder Weapon, game modes, and wild field upgrades.

Warzone debuts unique Verdansk Stadium events, new contracts, and limited-time modes.

Earn new weapons, operators, and rewards through Season 5 Battle Pass and special events.

Activision dropped new details for the next season of both Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone, as Season 5 is right around the corner. Among the new additions to the game will be four new multiplayer maps for absolute chaos, several returning modes, the final chapter for the Black Ops 6 Zombies story, a new Limited Time Mode in Warzone, a few new modes, and more. We have the developer notes below with the bigger details, as you can find the full notes on their latest blog.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Overview:

Four Maps: Corner the final Pantheon moles across three added maps at launch, including Runway, Exchange, and World Motor Dynasty (W.M.D.). For the mid-season update, bet big on Jackpot.

Corner the final Pantheon moles across three added maps at launch, including Runway, Exchange, and World Motor Dynasty (W.M.D.). For the mid-season update, bet big on Jackpot. New and Returning Modes: It's headshots or bust in the new Aim High mode alongside the return of Snipers Only and Cranked Moshpit throughout the first half of the season. In the mid-season, get explosive in the Cranked Demolition LTE and wield top-of-the-line weapons in Blueprint Gunfight.

It's headshots or bust in the new Aim High mode alongside the return of Snipers Only and Cranked Moshpit throughout the first half of the season. In the mid-season, get explosive in the Cranked Demolition LTE and wield top-of-the-line weapons in Blueprint Gunfight. New Scorestreak: Blast the competition with explosive-tipped arrows using the Combat Bow Scorestreak arriving in the mid-season.

Blast the competition with explosive-tipped arrows using the Combat Bow Scorestreak arriving in the mid-season. Season 05 Ranked Play: Stack your skills up against the best in a new season of Multiplayer Ranked Play, offering new Rank Camo seasonal rewards as you climb the Ranks.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Overview

The Reckoning Arrives: Avoid an Appalachian apocalypse as the assault on Janus Towers begins and the long-brewing conflict between Richtofen and S.A.M. reaches a turning point.

Avoid an Appalachian apocalypse as the assault on Janus Towers begins and the long-brewing conflict between Richtofen and S.A.M. reaches a turning point. Flexing the Gorgofex: Pistol-sized and punching well above its weight, this bio-mechanical device melds mycelial and insectile properties into a Wonder Weapon that inflicts direct damage, as well as anti-gravity incapacitations.

Pistol-sized and punching well above its weight, this bio-mechanical device melds mycelial and insectile properties into a Wonder Weapon that inflicts direct damage, as well as anti-gravity incapacitations. Additional Gameplay Content: Battle rival squads in new Grief Arenas in Reckoning, then return mid-season for Directed Mode in a full objective-driven experience. Team Cranked also returns mid-season, linking squadmates to a shared timer that speeds up the chaos with every round!

Battle rival squads in new Grief Arenas in Reckoning, then return mid-season for Directed Mode in a full objective-driven experience. Team Cranked also returns mid-season, linking squadmates to a shared timer that speeds up the chaos with every round! Bunny Beatdowns: The Mister Peeks Field Upgrade arrives to savage the hordes of undead in new and entertaining ways. Then bring incendiary ammunition to a zombie fight with the Combat Bow Support Weapon at mid-season.

Warzone Overview

Raze the Roof: Drop into Verdansk and take on a multi-step contract to discover the high-tech secrets hiding within Verdansk Stadium.

Drop into Verdansk and take on a multi-step contract to discover the high-tech secrets hiding within Verdansk Stadium. New Limited Time Modes: Buy back your fallen squadmates and fight to the finish in Stadium Resurgence and claw your way up from the lowest-scoring squad to avoid being eliminated in Deadline.

Buy back your fallen squadmates and fight to the finish in Stadium Resurgence and claw your way up from the lowest-scoring squad to avoid being eliminated in Deadline. New Features: Experience the exciting buildup toward a major by completing the Satellite Highjack Contract.

Experience the exciting buildup toward a major by completing the Satellite Highjack Contract. Season 05 Ranked Play: Prove your mettle and become the best of the best in Battle Royale and Resurgence Ranked Play and claim all-new seasonal rewards.

Across All Modes

Weapons Detail: Wield four new weapons in Season 05, including the ABR A1 Assault Rifle, PML 5.56 LMG, and Boxing Gloves Melee in-season, followed by a new Gravemark .357 Revolver at the mid-season mark. Then unlock the two-Attachment 9mm PM Skull Splitter at launch, and the Helical SMG Magazine at mid-season.

Wield four new weapons in Season 05, including the ABR A1 Assault Rifle, PML 5.56 LMG, and Boxing Gloves Melee in-season, followed by a new Gravemark .357 Revolver at the mid-season mark. Then unlock the two-Attachment 9mm PM Skull Splitter at launch, and the Helical SMG Magazine at mid-season. New Events and Rewards: Participate in several exciting Events throughout the season and earn new rewards along the way like the new Combat Bow Scorestreak and Boxing Gloves Melee Weapon.

Participate in several exciting Events throughout the season and earn new rewards along the way like the new Combat Bow Scorestreak and Boxing Gloves Melee Weapon. Battle Pass and BlackCell: Tactical mastermind Lawrence Sims, last seen in the Black Ops 6 Campaign, is set to lead the Season 05 Battle Pass featuring new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more in a mix of free and premium tiers. Free tiers include two new base weapons and the 9mm PM Skull Splitter Attachment.

Tactical mastermind Lawrence Sims, last seen in the Black Ops 6 Campaign, is set to lead the Season 05 Battle Pass featuring new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more in a mix of free and premium tiers. Free tiers include two new base weapons and the 9mm PM Skull Splitter Attachment. Season 05 Operators: Sims headlines the new Battle Pass while Solace, the living embodiment of good, leads BlackCell, bringing justice and order to the chaos. Suit up and become the hero of the lobby as The Replacer and strike fear in your enemies with The Fisherman from I Know What You Did Last Summer.

