Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Farming Simulator 25, as the game has been released for both PC and consoles this week

Article Summary Discover new landscapes, crops, and immersive challenges in Farming Simulator 25.

Explore Asian farming with rice paddies and mighty buffalo joining your livestock.

Operate over 400 authentic vehicles from 150 top global brands with GPS precision.

Experience enhanced graphics and weather effects with GIANTS Engine 10 upgrades.

GIANTS Software has released an all-new launch trailer for Farming Simulator 25, as the game is now out on PC and consoles. This is basically the last great pitch for you to check the game out before buying it, as you get about 90 seconds worth of footage showing off all the new content to this edition of the franchise. Including new crops, new equipment, a new farm, surrounding areas, and more. Enjoy the trailer, as the game is out today!

Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 invites you to join the rewarding farm life. Whether you build your legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer – it's your farm, you decide! Build a farm along winding rivers and historic grain elevators in North America, surrounded by ponds in Central Europe, or in a lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies near a neon-lit port city. Grow crops, tend to animals, practice forestry, and manage an empire of business ventures with farm shops, productions, and constructions!

Weather-Changing, Ground-Deforming Atmosphere: Twisters and hail add new challenges, prompting farmers to prepare and assess the impact on their crops. Tire tracks also leave an impact thanks to ground deformation and plenty of new weather effects, making the view on your farm more romantic and immersive. Start the day with sun rays breaking through the treetops, illuminating the morning mist with golden light!

Twisters and hail add new challenges, prompting farmers to prepare and assess the impact on their crops. Tire tracks also leave an impact thanks to ground deformation and plenty of new weather effects, making the view on your farm more romantic and immersive. Start the day with sun rays breaking through the treetops, illuminating the morning mist with golden light! Asian Farming, New Crops & Animals: Grow two types of rice on water-retaining rice fields, or spinach, peas, and green beans, as Farming Simulator 25 extends the choice of crops to 25 in total. Various tree species plus greenhouse vegetables offer even more variety. Adding Asian farming, you roam the fields operating new types of equipment while mighty buffalo and goats join cows, sheep, pigs, chickens, horses, and other livestock in pens and pastures. Baby animals, too!

Grow two types of rice on water-retaining rice fields, or spinach, peas, and green beans, as Farming Simulator 25 extends the choice of crops to 25 in total. Various tree species plus greenhouse vegetables offer even more variety. Adding Asian farming, you roam the fields operating new types of equipment while mighty buffalo and goats join cows, sheep, pigs, chickens, horses, and other livestock in pens and pastures. Baby animals, too! Authentic Machinery – GPS Activated: Farm more precise with GPS-assisted steering and improved automation. Operate over 400 authentic vehicles & tools from more than 150 international top brands. Including Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many more. Choose your favorite brand or discover exciting new technology!

Farm more precise with GPS-assisted steering and improved automation. Operate over 400 authentic vehicles & tools from more than 150 international top brands. Including Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many more. Choose your favorite brand or discover exciting new technology! Quality-of-Farming Improvements: Feel a deeper connection to fields and nature thanks to a general tech upgrade: Improved graphics and physics based on the latest GIANTS Engine 10 refine the experience. Improved accessibility and quality-of-life features make Farming Simulator 25 the most beginner-friendly way to start your life as a newfound or returning farmer. If that's not enough, download developer-tested user creations from the in-game ModHub!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!