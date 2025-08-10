Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25, Mercedes Benz

Farming Simulator 25 Reveals New Mercedes-Benz Pack

Farming Simulator 25 has a new pack of vehicles coming out next month as players will have acces to several Mercedes-Benz trucks

Article Summary Mercedes-Benz trucks are coming to Farming Simulator 25 in a new vehicle pack releasing next month

The pack features 17 vehicles and tools, including the Unimog, MB-trac, Actros L, and Arocs models

Partnering with Daimler Truck AG brings fan-requested Mercedes-Benz farming equipment to the game

New tire brand Alliance and equipment from Fliegl, Sirch, and Stoll expand gameplay options significantly

GIANTS Software announced that they have formed a new partnership with Daimler Truck AG to bring the frequently requested line of Mercedes-Benz trucks to Farming Simulator 25. Yes, if you weren't aware, the company makes trucks and farming equipment, primarily in Europe, which you'll now have access to in a new pack with over 15 different vehicle options to get the job done. We have more dev notes about it below as the pack will be released on September 9, 2025.

Farming Simulator 25 – Mercedes-Benz Trucks Pack

Long requested by fans of the agricultural hit-simulation, a selected fleet of the renowned manufacturer's most popular flagship trucks will soon be available in Farming Simulator 25. The Mercedes-Benz Trucks Pack includes The Unimog, a versatile Mercedes-Benz utility vehicle known for its off-road strength and multi-purpose use, and the MB-trac – a powerful tractor with all-wheel drive, designed for demanding agricultural tasks. In addition, top-tier trucks like the Actros L with the ProCabin version and the Arocs, including a roll-off tipper by Meiller, and a variety of other machines by agricultural manufacturers Fliegl, Sirch, and Stoll bring the number of items in the pack up to 17 vehicles and tools. New tire brand Alliance completes the latest offering.

Mercedes-Benz – Actros L

Mercedes-Benz – Actros L + Meiller – TECTRUM RS21

Mercedes-Benz – Arocs

Mercedes-Benz – Arocs + Meiller – TECTRUM RS26

Mercedes-Benz – Bumper

Mercedes-Benz – MB-trac 700-900

Mercedes-Benz – MB-trac 1000-1100

Mercedes-Benz – MB-trac 1100-1500

Mercedes-Benz – MB-trac 1300-1800 Turbo

Mercedes-Benz – Unimog U 530-535

Mercedes-Benz – Unimog U2400

Fliegl Agrartechnik – Push-Off Container 6800

Heizomat – Heizotruck V2

Sirch – AgroBox

Sirch – Halfpipe

Sirch – UniBox

Stoll – ROBUST 30 HDPM

"Virtual farmers have been dreaming about Mercedes-Benz vehicles for some time, and we're thrilled to finally hand them the stars to work the soil," says Boris Stefan, CSO and Head of Publishing at GIANTS Software. "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering the most authentic and complete farming experience possible, and we're over the moon to partner with this legendary manufacturer."

