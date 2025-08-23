Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25

Farming Simulator 25 Shows Off Highlands Fishing Expansion

Farming Simulator 25 dropped new details about the next major expansion, as the Highlands Fishing content arrives this November

Article Summary Farming Simulator 25 unveils the Highlands Fishing expansion, launching November 4 with new features.

Explore Kinlaig, a rugged highlands map blending traditional farming with aquaculture and fishing.

Breed, raise, and harvest fish while growing new crops like onions with machinery from major brands.

Playable at Gamescom 2025, the expansion is included in the Year 1 Season Pass for all major platforms.

GIANTS Software revealed new information for Farming Simulator 25, including details about the upcoming Highlands Fishing expansion. Parts of this were teased clear back at the game's original launch, as they expanded into new areas the series hadn't tackled before. Now, we're finally seeing the vision they had in mind, as this will encompass new vehicles, settings, and multiple new mechanics that are a first for the franchise. We have more details about the content below, with images and the latest trailer, as those attending Gamescom 2025 can pay it at their booth while the event is still happening. The expansion will bve released on November 4, 2025.

Farming Simulator 25: Highlands Fishing

Highlands Fishing introduces Kinlaig, a new map defined by rocky valleys, rough grass, and highland cattle beneath sweeping overcast skies. This wind-bitten, history-rich region blends traditional farming with aquaculture while the authentic architecture sets the scene for new activities, including breeding, raising, and harvesting fish alongside the introduction of onions as a new crop. The equipment roster expands with machinery from Monosem, Can-Am, Agri-Spread, and GT Bunning, adding further depth to both land and sea operations.

Visitors will have no trouble finding the booth in Hall 6 to play the upcoming Farming Simulator 25: Highlands Fishing as GIANTS Software rolls into gamescom with the John Deere 9RX 830, a massive tractor with more than 900 horsepower. The on-site team will entertain all visitors with stage shows, give-aways, plenty of gaming stations, and other activities. Farming Simulator 25 is available for PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A Year 1 Season Pass is obtainable and includes the Highlands Fishing Expansion to be launched on November 4. GIANTS Software will also continue to release free content updates and user-generated content on the official ModHub.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!