Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Reveals Mr. Big Arrives Next Month

The next character for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves arrives in two weeks, as Mr. Big brings a new sense of toughness to the fight

SNK is adding one of the biggest bosses in Art of Fighting history to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as Mr. Big arrives in a couple of weeks. Serving as the final Season Pass 1 DLC character, they're going out with a bang on this one as he brings his dual-stick fighting style charged with electric shocks, as well as his own set of cheap moves as he doesn't like to play fair with anyone. Enjoy the trailers and info here as Mr. Big will be added to the game on December 9, 2025.

Mr. Big

A debut decades in the making, Mr. Big brings evolved, impact-heavy stick techniques and a powerful new fighting style worthy of the name "Big" to Fatal Fury. With the late Geese Howard long gone, Mr. Big aims to take South Town for himself, and all who dare underestimate him will learn exactly why his moniker has retained its lethal luster after all these years.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

