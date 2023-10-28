Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Choo Choo Charles, Galaxy Grove, halloween, Prismatika, Station To Station, Two Star Games

Station To Station Releases Halloween Update With Choo Choo Charles

Prismatika has released a new Halloween update for Station To Station, bringing Choo Choo Charles to the railways for a short time.

Indie game developer Galaxy Grove and publisher Prismatika revealed a new Halloween update available now for Station To Station. The company has partnered with Two Star Games to bring their horrific sentient train, Choo Choo Charles, to the game's railways, as he will be running up and down the tracks for the next week or so. We have more info about it and the latest trailer for you to check out below.

"The Halloween update will be available from today until November 2, and all players will have the option to experience the ultimate stack bonus by activating the "Choo-Choo Charles" mode from the game's menu, which will replace all in-game freight trains with a ghoulish Choo-Choo Charles model. Choo Choo Charles is the story of a bloodthirsty train – one you need to destroy. Navigate an open-world island in an old train, upgrade it over time, and use it to fight an evil spider train named Charles. ​These winding tracks are treacherous, so you'll need to plan each mission carefully."

"In Station to Station, players are tasked with transforming a small rural world into a vibrant, lush environment full of life and color by placing stations and creating connections to foster growth and expansion. Aspiring conductors will hop on board and steam through a variety of colorful biomes, breathing new life into dry desert sands, and transforming untamed mountain terrain. As the tracks are laid down a tranquil world will spring to life with an ever-widening tapestry of flora and fauna!"

Immersive Dose of Relaxation: Players will have the opportunity to unwind and destress in a cosy & calming voxel-art environment, designed to soothe the senses with its soft aesthetics and relaxing, adaptive soundtrack.

Players will have the opportunity to unwind and destress in a cosy & calming voxel-art environment, designed to soothe the senses with its soft aesthetics and relaxing, adaptive soundtrack. Variety of Levels: A wide variety of levels will be available to play so strap in for the journey!

A wide variety of levels will be available to play so strap in for the journey! Adventure Through Biomes: Players will have the chance to visit new biomes, not yet been explored.

Players will have the chance to visit new biomes, not yet been explored. Wide Selection of Locomotives: The full selection of locomotive models will be available to ride the rails.

The full selection of locomotive models will be available to ride the rails. Optional Challenges: There's optional objectives for those conductors seeking additional challenges.

There's optional objectives for those conductors seeking additional challenges. Variety of Industries: Dive into five unique industry types, each offering its own unique buildings and resources.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!