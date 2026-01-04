Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2026, Hisense, Phantom Blade Zero, S-Game Studio

Phantom Blade Zero Announces New Demo at CES 2026

If you happen to be in Las Vegas this week for CES 2026, you'll be able to try out a free demo of Phantom Blade Zero at their booth

Article Summary Phantom Blade Zero demo debuts at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, playable at the Hisense booth on Laser TVs.

Players can experience Phantom Blade Zero ahead of its official release on September 9, 2026.

Step into a dark conspiracy as Soul, wielding 30+ weapons and mastering over 20 unique Phantom Edges.

Kungfupunk action blends martial arts and machinery, inspired by classic Hong Kong action movies.

Developer and publisher S-Game Studio announced today that they will have a new playable demo of Phantom Blade Zero at CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week. From January 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, developers will be on hand to show off the game in the Hisense booth (#17704) as you'll play the game on their new Laser TV lineup. No word yet if they'll make the demo available after the event, so just in case this doesn't happen right away, this is your only chance (so far) to try the game out ahead of its September 9, 2026, release date.

Phantom Blade Zero

Framed for the death of his master and left with a ruined heart, Soul has sixty-six days to live. Alone and hunted by his former comrades, he moves through a world of shifting loyalties and silent blades — determined to unravel the conspiracy that has condemned him. Rain mixes with blood, mercy entangles with vengeance. Soul's journey is one of love, hate, and the fragile search for what it means to have a heart. Explore a world beyond imagination. Shifting realities, echoes of memories long since passed, augmentation, and beings of higher power await in Phantom Blade Zero. A rumor, a story, a whisper — every thread a trail to unraveling a larger mystery. Navigate through a web of intrigue and lies to uncover the truth.

A fighter's worth lies in their weapons. Over thirty weapons are yours to wield, with more than twenty unique "Phantom Edges" to mix and match to suit your playstyle. Defeat powerful foes to obtain their weapons, and with it, their signature techniques. Grow your arsenal and defeat all who stand in your path. Inspired by the Golden Age of Hong Kong action films, the world of Phantom Blade Zero blends fierce martial arts with machinery, amplifying an exhilarating clash of steel on steel. Ancient codes meet iron and smoke; tradition thrums to a modern beat. A new style is forged in this melding of mediums. This is Kungfupunk.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!