Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nuverse | Tagged: marvel, Second Dinner

Marvel Snap Reveals Several New Swimsuit Cards

Marvel Snap has several new cards coming to the game as they expand with the new set of swimsuit designs for the Summer

Article Summary Marvel Snap unveils eight new Swimsuit variant cards, featuring summer-themed art by bestselling cover artist InHyuk Lee.

Magik, Wolverine, Enchantress, Mystique, Psylocke, Nico Minoru, Gwenpool, and Hope Summers headline the new set.

These Marvel Snap Swimsuit cards are cosmetic variants only, giving collectors stylish new looks without gameplay changes.

The new Marvel Snap summer bundles launch June 2, alongside the game’s fast card battles, deckbuilding, and monthly updates.

Second Dinner revealed several new cards coming to Marvel Snap, as they're lighting up the summer with a new set of Swimsuit cards. These cards have all been designed by best-selling cover artist InHyuk Lee, as they have taken eight popular characters from the Marvel universe and given them a very different look. The eight chosen include Magik, Wolverine, Enchantress, Mystique, Psylocke, Nico Minoru, Gwenpool, and Hope Summers. These are simply variant artworks for players to collect; nothing extra special about them beyond the design, as they will all be available in bundles beginning June 2.

About Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is a fast-paced collectible card game that dives straight into the action. Learn the basics in minutes, then master the depth of deckbuilding, locations, and knowing exactly when to SNAP on your opponent. Each card in your deck is a Marvel Super Hero or Villain with their own unique ability. With only 12 cards, every deck slot matters. Every match gives you another fast chance to test, learn, and improve. The SNAP mechanic is Marvel Snap's signature twist. Snapping lets you raise the stakes during a match to double your gains. It's simple to understand, but it adds a strong layer of pressure, timing, and bluffing that changes how every game feels.

Battle your opponent across three locations. Control two of those locations after six turns, and you win! Marvel Snap has over 200 locations that create endless outcomes. New locations are added every month, ensuring that every game feels unique. Climb the Ranked Ladder or jump into a steady rotation of Limited-time game modes like Deadpool's Diner, Team Clash, Sanctum Showdown, and Grand Arena. If you love competition, we even have a global tournament series called the Golden Gauntlet World Championship, which you can enter and play for free.

Marvel Snapstays fresh with regular updates including: New Cards, New Locations, New Keywords, Frequent Balance Updates, Cosmetics, Season Pass Rewards, Ranked Ladders, Challenges and Missions. Personalize your collection with a huge range of variants and cosmetics. Collect iconic Marvel comic covers, or discover brand new art from one of over 300 artists, and over 5000 total variants. What's your style? Play on Steam, or play it on the go with mobile. This collection travels with you. One account, one collection. Start with a free deck, win games, progress your collection, and play at your speed. Recent tournament winners have shown that you don't need the rarest cards to reach the top. Their victory came from mastering the fundamentals. In Marvel Snap, smart play beats raw power.

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