Fate/Samurai Remnant Launches Third Major DLC

Fate/Samurai Remnant has released the third major DLC this past week, as Record’s Fragment: Bailong and the Crimson Demon is out now.

Article Summary Koei Tecmo releases third DLC for Fate/Samurai Remnant, available now.

New story involves Edo chaos with a "bird monster" and a child transformation.

Players team up with Rogue Rider Zhao Yun to tackle new challenges.

Digital Deluxe Edition includes game, artbook, soundtrack, and three DLC sets.

Koei Tecmo has released the third major DLC for Fate/Samurai Remnant, as Record's Fragment: Bailong and the Crimson Demon is available now. This brand-new DLC brings with it an all-new story for you to explore as a brand-new mystery unfolds around the appearance of a "bird monster" that is currently sowing chaos in Edo. In the process, Yui Shousetsu has transformed into a small child and a new Rogue Servant appears. We have more details and a trailer here for you to check out.

Fate/Samurai Remnant – Record's Fragment: Bailong and the Crimson Demon

In Record's Fragment: Bailong and the Crimson Demon, players find themselves confronted with strange events as children mysteriously disappear and rumors of evil spirits in Yoshiwara spread. With Spirit Font in turmoil, Miyamoto Iori and Saber must join forces with other aspirants to the Waxing Moon to face new anomalies created by the interference of leylines while attempting to save Edo from destruction. Among these anomalies, Master and Servants will fight a "bird monster" and meet a new Rogue Rider, Zhao Yun. By teaming up with this skilled rider, players will be able to strike down their opponents with the point of his spear to help the young Yui Shousetsu return to their true form and return peace to Edo.

Fate/Samurai Remnant is now available in both Standard and Digital Deluxe editions. The Digital Deluxe Edition features the base game, a digital artbook and soundtrack, the Fate/Samurai Remnant Season Pass that includes three DLC sets, and the Season Pass Bonus item, Hallowed Relic Sword Mountings. The game is also currently available on all platforms. Starting from the encounter between the protagonist, Miyamoto Iori, and his Servant, Saber, to their first battle against Rider and Lancer, this demo version includes thrilling action as the team explores the town of Asakusa.

