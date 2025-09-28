Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: FBC: Firebreak

FBC: Firebreak Launches New Major Update This Week

FBC: Firebreak has confirmed a launch date for the new free Breakpoint update, as players will see a new story and several improvements

Article Summary FBC: Firebreak Breakpoint update launches with new storyline, gameplay changes, and content expansion.

Crisis Board revamps missions, offering more variety, curated challenges, and better level use in the Oldest House.

Enhanced onboarding includes an Orientation tutorial, intro video, and crisis-specific overview videos for newcomers.

Breakpoint introduces Outbreak Crisis, new enemies, gun mods, weapons, grenades, cosmetics, and more improvements.

Remedy Entertainment confirmed more details about the next major update for FBC: Firebreak, Breakpoint, which will be released this week. Along with a new storyline, Breakpoint offers several systemic overhauls to the title and a number of quality-of-life improvements designed to help reshape the way the game plays. We have more details about it below. The content will be released on September 29 as a free update.

FBC: Firebreak – Breakpoint

Crisis Board: The Crisis Board replaces the Job Board, presenting playable, curated content in a new way. With this new overhaul, players can easily track the various Crises that appear at different levels around the Oldest House, offering a larger variety of fun gameplay and utilizing level content better than ever.

The Crisis Board replaces the Job Board, presenting playable, curated content in a new way. With this new overhaul, players can easily track the various Crises that appear at different levels around the Oldest House, offering a larger variety of fun gameplay and utilizing level content better than ever. Enhanced Gameplay Loop: Each Crisis has more variety than what came before, making FBC: Firebreak more dynamic, less predictable, and closer to the first-responder fantasy at the heart of the game.

Each Crisis has more variety than what came before, making FBC: Firebreak more dynamic, less predictable, and closer to the first-responder fantasy at the heart of the game. An Improved Onboarding Experience: Remedy is making changes to the new player experience, making it easier to understand the core mechanics and to eliminate previous barriers for entry. This includes a new playable tutorial called "Orientation", an introduction video which helps set the scene and Job overview videos, which helps players learn about each Crisis.

Remedy is making changes to the new player experience, making it easier to understand the core mechanics and to eliminate previous barriers for entry. This includes a new playable tutorial called "Orientation", an introduction video which helps set the scene and Job overview videos, which helps players learn about each Crisis. New Content – Outbreak: A brand-new Crisis (formerly Job), which is set in the Research sector of the Oldest House. Firebreakers must research and contain a dangerous mold cluster, while battling new enemies. The update also adds three new guns, grenades, cosmetics and much more.

A brand-new Crisis (formerly Job), which is set in the Research sector of the Oldest House. Firebreakers must research and contain a dangerous mold cluster, while battling new enemies. The update also adds three new guns, grenades, cosmetics and much more. Gun Improvements: A completely new feature in Breakpoint is the Gun Mod system. Gun Mods have modifiers that make guns more powerful or change their functionality. Each gun has three mod slots, giving you new options for customizing your arsenal.

A completely new feature in Breakpoint is the Gun Mod system. Gun Mods have modifiers that make guns more powerful or change their functionality. Each gun has three mod slots, giving you new options for customizing your arsenal. And Much More: Players will notice improvements from top to bottom, including the way FBC: Firebreak communicates to players, such as improved visual communication of harmful conditions to help players better understand their surroundings and what causes damage.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!