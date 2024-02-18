Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nyaaaanvy, Phoenixx Inc., Team DigitalMind

Feline-Based Sumo Battler Nyaaaanvy Arrives On Switch This Week

Do you wish you could have a game that took your love of cats and your need for sumo wrestling and mashed them together? Check out Nyaaaanvy!

Article Summary Nyaaaanvy, the cat-themed sumo brawler game, launches on Nintendo Switch on February 22.

Experience hair-raising arenas and physics-based feline combat with customizable Nyanvies.

Play various game modes including arcade, survival, local multiplayer, and online battles.

Accessorize your Nyanvy with a myriad of patterns, colors, and quirky in-game accessories.

Indie game developer Team DigitalMind and publisher Phoenixx Inc. confirmed the release of their physics-based feline sumo battler Nyaaaanvy is set to arrive this week. The game has already been out for nearly two years in Early Access on PC via Steam, giving players a chaotic title that gives you all the warm cuddles of a cat game with all the action of a brawler with sumo themes and crazy physics. But now the full version is coming out on PC, as well as for Switch fans, as it arrives on February 22.

Nyaaaanvy

Battle a clutter of cute, cat-like creatures known as Nyanvies. Flail their wiggly slinky-like bodies to attack fellow formidable felines, and rack up enough damage to send opponents careening off stage across a variety of wacky arenas. Sling Nyanvy hind legs side-to-side for horizontal attacks, uppercut-butt kitties skyward with rising strikes, or pounce downward with descending blows. As damage percentage increases, so does knockback — combo contenders into a daze, and then send them flying into the unknown to remain the last kitty standing. Twist, curl, and jump around a variety of hairbrained locations like atop a moving bus, an apartment rooftop, an old-school jungle gym, and across moving conveyor belts. Dodge moving obstacles to avoid being whisked off-stage, and race towards randomly-spawning fish and tuna cans that boost health and attack power.

Cat-stomize the purr-fect Nyanvy companion for their moment in the spotlight with dozens of different body patterns, eye colors, fur colors, ear and whisker types. Show off some cool-cat personality with fancy accessories like hair bows, mustaches, halos, top hats, eyepatches, and more. Earn stripes in arcade mode, face an endless supply of enemies in survival mode, or engage in comical combat with up to four-player local multiplayer and six-player online skirmishes. Get a solo workout in training mode where curious kittens can get their kicks in practice areas before going paw-to-paw in rating matches.

