Ferrari Velas Esports Series 2022 Championship Opens Registrations

Ferrari has officially started up their registration for the Ferrari Velas Esports Series 2022 Championship, looking to make this their biggest year yet. As you can already see from the branding, they have partnered up with Velas this time around, along with Santander, ThrustMaster, Snapdragon, NLR, and Richard Mille, as they look to bring about one of the biggest racing tournaments across North America and Europe. Much like last year, the event will have two different systems happening in both regions, followed up at the very end with a single final to crown an overall champion. What's more, those who place and qualify along the way will be getting some awesome Ferrari-branded merch depending on how well they did, along with the winner getting everything plus a share of the prize pool. We have a little more info on the event below, but if you'd like to get the rundown on all the events happening in 2022 and register yourself up for a chance to compete, you can find all of that at their esports hub website.

The registered drivers will run two parallel championships in Europe and North America, divided into 8 qualifying phases (4 on 'Assetto Corsa Competizione' and 4 on 'Assetto Corsa') for each continent from April to August, concluding the double round with the respective regional finals in Europe on 13 September and in the USA on 14 September. The event will culminate in the Grand Final on October 2, 2022 in Italy, with the top 3 drivers of both regions battling in an innovative format that will be disclosed just after the regional finals. The cars in which the drivers will compete are the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo and the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo. With community very much at the heart of everything at Ferrari, 2022 offers a great opportunity to win a wide range of exclusive Ferrari prizes for competitors.