Fighting Fantasy Is Coming Back To U.S. Marketplace

Fighting Fantasy will be coming back to the United States in a new publishing deal, as five new books will be published throughout 2025

Series creators Steve Jackson and Ian Livingstone express excitement for U.S. publisher partnership.

Fighting Fantasy combines choose-your-path stories with dice-rolling tabletop RPG mechanics.

Steve Jackson Games brings gaming classics like Munchkin and Ogre to the digital age on Steam.

Steve Jackson Games announced that they have worked out a new deal with Sir Ian Livingstone to bring back the Fighting Fantasy series to the United States. Livingstone and Jackson co-created the solo Choose Your Own Adventure series back in 1982, where players use their own judgment to decide where the story takes them. The series uses a combination of nonlinear narratives with dice-rolling tabletop RPG mechanics to give players multiple paths that will either lead to glory or death. Now, the series will make a return to the U.S. market next year as five new books will be in the works for 2025. We have more info below on the new set from the announcement.

Fighting Fantasy

Fighting Fantasy debuted with The Warlock of Firetop Mountain in 1982. Since then, over 20 million copies of the exciting series have been sold worldwide. In Fighting Fantasy, players embark on a solo adventure where their decisions – and dice rolls – determine the outcome of the story. This combination of nonlinear narrative and classic tabletop action sets the series apart from other gamebook franchises. Fighting Fantasy co-creators Sir Ian Livingstone and Steve Jackson stated how thrilled they were to sign a US publishing agreement for Fighting Fantasy with Steve Jackson Games. The first five books will be released in early 2025, with an additional five volumes later that year.

Steve Jackson Games, based in Austin, Texas, has published games, game books, and magazines since 1980. SJ Games has an extensive catalog of hit games, including Munchkin, Zombie Dice, Car Wars, the GURPS roleplaying system, Ogre, The Fantasy Trip, and more. Munchkin, Ogre, and Illuminati also have digital versions on Steam and other platforms, bringing tabletop classics to a new generation of fans.

"To have a new publisher in the USA is a special moment in the history of Fighting Fantasy," said Sir Ian Livingstone. "We have known Steve Jackson for more than 40 years, having distributed Steve Jackson Games in the 1980s when we owned Games Workshop. Steve also wrote three fantastic Fighting Fantasy books, which caused a lot of confusion at the time when people didn't realize there were two Steve Jacksons! We look forward to exciting times ahead in the USA for new and existing Fighting Fantasy fans."

