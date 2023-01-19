Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Launches 2023 Lunar New Year Event Square Enix has given Final Fantasy Brave Exvius a new Lunar New Year event for you to get new units and rewards for a few weeks.

Square Enix has released a new update this week for Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as they tread into the Lunar New Year with a fresh event. Starting today and running all the way until February 1st, players can get in on a special event featuring exclusive rewards, units, login bonuses and more. This includes a brand new "Hoppy New Year" event to take part in, a Lunar Festical and brand new units you can only get during thsi time that will add a new dynamic to your party. Its not the biggest event they have ever thrown in the game, but it is certainly one of the better in terms of rewards. Additionally, running until February 8th, players can log in during the campaign period to obtain up to 3,000 Lapis, a Guaranteed Ticket (5★/NV) and other rewards that will only eb around for alimited time. You can rtead the full details of what to expect down below as the event is now live.

Limited-Time Global Original Neo Vision Unit Lunar Festival Cleome – Players have the chance to obtain Lunar Festival Cleome (NV) from the featured summon in addition to the Vision Card "Instrumental Inspiration" by awakening Lunar Festival Cleome (NV) to EX+1 and EX+3.

Lunar Festival Cleome Step-Up Summon – Players can obtain a NV unit guaranteed on Step 4, 5, and 6 from the featured Cleome summon. In addition, players have the chance to obtain the Global Original Vision Card "Dancing White Dragon" by performing this Step-up Summon to Step 6 and obtaining an Exchange Ticket (Dancing White Dragon) to swap for it.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Hoppy New Year Event – Players can complete the Hoppy New Year event quest to obtain event currency and event points, rewarding players with event-exclusive equipment and recipes, such as the Mystic Erhu+, the Villager's Robes and an Ornamental Hairpin.