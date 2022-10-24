Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Reveals Halloween 2022 Plans

Square Enix has dropped new details on the next event to come to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius with a Halloween celebration. Like previous updates around this season, its not so much about the horror but about what you can do during this time. Which will include a login bonus, as well as a new summon and the arrival of a new unit with Elegant Tempress Lilith. Plus, there is a brand new quest you can go on that will have you dealing with some of the undead. We have the developer notes for you below, as this update will run from October 27th until November 9th.

Nightmare Before November – Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Login Bonus: Players can log in during the campaign period to unlock a plethora of exciting in-game items, including the Protective Pendant+, an accessory from a past Halloween event on day 1, a total of 10 1/10 NV Summon Tickets, up to 1,000 Lapis, a Guaranteed Ticket (5★/NV) and more.

Global Original Unit, Elegant Temptress Lilith: Players can obtain her Vision Card, "A Seductress and Her Servants," by awakening Elegant Temptress Lilith (NV) to EX+1 and EX+3.

Elegant Temptress Lilith Step-Up Summon: Players can obtain an NV unit guaranteed on Steps 4, 5, and 6 from this featured summon. Additionally, players have the chance to obtain a Global Original Vision Card called, "Midnight Revellers" by performing this Step-Up Summon to Step 6.

One Cut of the Undead: Players can complete the One Cut of the Undead event quest to obtain event currency, and event points that reward players with event-exclusive equipment and recipes such as Chainsaw Whip+ and Glorious Headpiece+. Additionally, by playing the event, players can obtain 5★ Lucius for free, and items required to awaken him to NV Awakening EX+1, plus enough Lucius-specific Trust Moogles and Super Trust Moogles to get both the TMR and STMR.