Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Gets A New Dev Featurette

Before Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is released on Thursday, Square Enix has a new dev video. This one has a particularly interesting look as they managed to record interviews with Akitoshi Kawazu (Original FFCC Producer) and Toshiyuki Itahana (Original FFCC Character Designer and Art Director) about the original development of the game, as well as show the changes made between the original and this remastered version. You can read more about it below along with the video, as the game will drop on August 27th, 2020 for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, as well as on mobile for iOS and Android devices.

Within the "Inside Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition" video, players can learn about the creation of the original game in 2003, including the inspirations and challenges the development team faced when creating the innovative and much-loved action-RPG classic, ahead of the release of the game launching on August 27. In Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, adventurers can embark on an enchanting fantasy adventure either solo or with friends via online multiplayer with cross-play functionality. Including a host of new and updated features such as updated graphics, a newly-composed soundtrack, new high-difficulty dungeons, a new Mimic mode feature and more, the game invites newcomers and seasoned players alike to take up the crystal chalice and explore a world unlike any other.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is an enchanting action RPG that follows a young group, known as the Crystal Caravanners, as they embark on an epic journey to search for myrrh, a precious and rare liquid needed to cleanse and maintain a crystal protecting their world from the deadly gas, miasma. Packed with upgrades, new features and enhancements, now is the best time to join the caravan! Call upon magic and might and team up with faraway friends to take down fearsome foes! Enlist comrades to your crystal caravan in online multiplayer mode with up to four players.

Featuring a whole host of new and upgraded content, even fans of the original will find rewarding surprises in store!