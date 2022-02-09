Final Fantasy VI Will Be Released On Steam On February 23rd

Square Enix announced today that Final Fantasy VI will be coming out on Steam on February 23rd, completing the Pixel Remaster set. Probably the most celebrated and anticipated of the bunch, We were a tad shocked to see this game wasn't released earlier and that they chose to go one-by-one in order. But finally, you can experience the game in all of its glory along with the rest of the Pixel Remastered versions in just two weeks' time. Here's some added info from the company on this title.

Originally released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1994, Final Fantasy VI captures all of the magic of the original with improved ease of play. Players will embark on a timeless story following The War of the Magi, which left little but ashes and misery in its wake and magic itself vanished from the world. A thousand years later, humanity has rebuilt the world relying on machines and technology – until they find a young girl named Terra with mysterious powers. The evil Empire has kept her enslaved in an effort to harness these powers as a weapon, leading to a fateful meeting between Terra and a young man named Locke. Their harrowing escape from the Empire's clutches sets in motion a series of events that touches countless lives and leads to one inevitable conclusion.

Regarded as one of the most beloved games in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy VI features a robust roster of playable characters, each with their own stories, goals and destinies. Players will be able to customize their party members' abilities, magic spells and summons with the acclaimed magicite system. In addition, players can look forward to many improvements and updates for Final Fantasy VI, including: