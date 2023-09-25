Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Games, Square Enix, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: 2023 Tokyo Game Show, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Releases New Gameplay Footage

Check out the latest footage of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth from Sqquare Enix, which they showed off during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show.

Square Enix revealed a lot more about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, including new gameplay footage for the title. The hour-long presentation basically gave fans a better look at what they've done for this version to both preserve the iconic game you know and love while showing off the improvements in a modern-day title. Along with the new trailer, the tam has released a new set of information on their latest blog, going over more of what you'll find in the game. We have a snippet of that below, along with the full livestream video.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Regions Of The World

Join your friends as you journey across a wide, open world. Each region feels unique, boasting different enemies to encounter and different methods of traversing its terrain. Search high and low to unlock new quests and unearth rare treasures.

Grasslands

A vast, verdant expanse of land rich with mako. These plains are dotted with smaller outposts and planetary fonts waiting to be discovered. Adventure lies beyond the swamplands, but you'll need to rent a chocobo from the local ranch if you want to cross.

Under Junon

Former capital of the eponymous republic, this once-bustling port town fell into decline after its destruction at the hands of Shinra. All that remains now is a desolate fishing village where the displaced citizens have taken refuge.

Junon

Previously a beacon of hope and economic prosperity, the former capital of the republic now slumbers beneath the waves. After its takeover, Shinra repurposed the city into its second-largest outpost, a fortified stronghold replete with an underwater reactor.

Gold Saucer

A "gilded paradise" constructed over the Corel Desert, this Shinra-owned facility uses copious amounts of mako to power its state-of-the-art attractions. The park draws in tourists from around the world and keeps them entertained from dawn to dusk to dawn again.

