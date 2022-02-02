Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Launches Valentine's Day Event

Square Enix is bringing the love to Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier as they launch a Valentine's Day event today. From now until February 16th you can jump in on the action as you'll be playing for in-game items and some other cosmetics and whatnot that will remind you that the month is short but has great potential for you to get a lot of chocolate. The team also revealed that several updates are coming to the game including a special 25th Anniversary crossover with the original Final Fantasy VII, as the original polygon designs of the main characters will be presented in the game as skins for you to fight as. We also learned today that Season 2, which will be called "Dominate the Sky," will begin on February 28th and will include new bosses and summons. Not to mention the new Dragoon style, Telepo material, and more.

Players can don skins adorned with hearts and chocolates to celebrate the season of love in style! Exclusive Valentine's Day-themed items have also been added to the Moogle Emporium and Mog's Trading Post. Players can take on additional challenges to earn gil in exchange for new skins, emotes and banners. Be sure to also stop by the limited-time shop to find exclusive outfits such as the Larcenist of Love and the Chocobo Entertainer, or snag the Heart Moogle Chocobo to ride around Midgar in style. However, there are some not-so-sweet guests crashing the party as a swarm of Cactuars have descended on the training field! With this, the appearance rate of Cactuars in standard matches will be increased during the event. Players who defeat them will have a chance to pick up data items that can be exchanged for skins or used to obtain the Polestar or Buzzsaw Launcher weapons.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 『FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER』期間限定イベント「ヴァレインタインデー」開催！ (https://youtu.be/2IWsYMc1SPs)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 『FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER』Season 2 トレーラー (https://youtu.be/0Xy_s2TCFlI)