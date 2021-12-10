Final Fantasy XI Has Launched 2021 Holiday Update

Square Enix dropped a brand new update into Final Fantasy XI this morning as we now have some holiday events to celebrate in December. The update brings about a couple of seasonal campaigns that will keep you busy throughout the rest of the month, as well as a new chapter in the ongoing story series, The Voracious Resurgence. The team also added a number of adjustments related to the new Master Level system, which should make things a little easier for you to achieve, as well as the annual Starlight Celebration event with all the decorations and more to get you in the holiday mood. You can read all about the additions below as the update is live in the game right now.

Voracious Resurgence Update – This chapter of the story which takes players to the Far East draws to a close—find out what lies in store for the beastmen, Gessho and Reikuu, and vanquish foes via Records of Eminence.

– This chapter of the story which takes players to the Far East draws to a close—find out what lies in store for the beastmen, Gessho and Reikuu, and vanquish foes via Records of Eminence. Updated Ambuscade Content – Moogles make their return for more action in Intense Ambuscade, while players can battle against evil weapons in Normal difficulty.

– Moogles make their return for more action in Intense Ambuscade, while players can battle against evil weapons in Normal difficulty. Starlight Celebration Seasonal Event – From Thursday, December 16, at 12:00 a.m. (PST) to Friday, December 31, at 6:59 a.m. (PST), players are invited to help the moogles of Vana'diel retrieve stolen presents from goblins who have filched some of their most prized items. Additionally, numerous minigames will be available for players to enjoy, with various prizes such as an emote, themed items, and more available as rewards.

– From Thursday, December 16, at 12:00 a.m. (PST) to Friday, December 31, at 6:59 a.m. (PST), players are invited to help the moogles of Vana'diel retrieve stolen presents from goblins who have filched some of their most prized items. Additionally, numerous minigames will be available for players to enjoy, with various prizes such as an emote, themed items, and more available as rewards. Winter Bundle-Up Campaign – Beginning Monday, December 13 and through Tuesday, January 4 at 6:59 a.m. (PST), a new set of campaigns will be underway. Players can earn double to triple the normal amount of chain experience, capacity, and monstrosity experience. Alter egos will also see increase to HP and MP, with player combat skills also increasing at a higher rate—the perfect opportunity to level up a new job or join in the adventure.

Beginning Monday, December 13 and through Tuesday, January 4 at 6:59 a.m. (PST), a new set of campaigns will be underway. Players can earn double to triple the normal amount of chain experience, capacity, and monstrosity experience. Alter egos will also see increase to HP and MP, with player combat skills also increasing at a higher rate—the perfect opportunity to level up a new job or join in the adventure. December Login Campaign – Players can receive various rewards by logging in each day and collecting points to exchange for prizes. December's campaign features numerous items from past campaigns for players who may have missed out previously, including the Iron Giant mount, Cancrine Apron equipment, and Chemistry Set furnishing.

Players can receive various rewards by logging in each day and collecting points to exchange for prizes. December's campaign features numerous items from past campaigns for players who may have missed out previously, including the Iron Giant mount, Cancrine Apron equipment, and Chemistry Set furnishing. Updates to the New Advancement System: 'Master Levels' – Minor quality of life adjustments have been made to exemplar point acquisition.