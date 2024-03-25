Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: ,

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrain Announces July Launch Date

Square Enix revealed the release date for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrain, along with a brand new Collector's Edition on the way.

Square Enix has officially dropped the release date for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrain, along with details on a new Collector's Edition of the game. First off, the big news is that the game will arrive on multiple platforms on July 2, bringing with it an all-new expansion to the main game with a ton of content, which we've covered in the past. The second bit is that you're getting a Collector's Edition, which will go up for pre-order on March 28. As you can see in the details below, it comes with a figure, art box, cloth map, pen case, and more. Enjoy the details as we now wait out the next four months.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrain Announces July Launch Date
Credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrain – Collector's Edition

The Dawntrail Collector's Edition is a bundle containing a code for the Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Digital Collector's Edition for Windows or Mac and the physical Collector's Box. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam players can order the Collector's Box as a standalone product and pre-order the Dawntrail Digital Collector's Edition separately on their respective platforms. The Dawntrail Collector's Box includes only the physical goods listed below and does not include a copy of Dawntrail, in-game bonus items, or pre-order bonuses.

  • Dawntrail Special Art Box – A unique art box with a shimmering golden base, evocative of a fabled city of gold. It features a Dawntrail illustration by artist Yoshitaka Amano.
  • Expertly Crafted Viper Figure – An impressive high-quality figure that showcases the Warrior of Light as a viper. Including the base, the figure measures approximately H 9.65" x W 4.52" x D 5.90" (H 24.5cm x W 11.5cm x D 15cm).
  • Adventurer's Cloth Map – The latest version of the FFXIV world map, which includes new locations debuting in Dawntrail. Printed on high-quality cloth, measuring approximately 16.53" x 29.52" (42cm x 75cm).
  • The Unending Journey – A ruled notebook inspired by a favorite journal of adventurers, measuring approximately 5.90" x 4.33" (15cm x 11cm).
  • Adventurer's Pen Case – A roll-up pen case to hold writing instruments and other small items essential to your adventures. Unfolded, the pen case measures approximately 8.26" x 9.44" (21cm x 24cm).

