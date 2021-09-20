Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Reveals New Additions Coming

Square Enix revealed more details this week for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker in a pair of videos that give insight into the new update. The massive game-changing update still doesn't arrive for another two months, but the team is preparing everyone for the experience when it does show up. This includes a new 18-minute video that shows off how job actions will work in the game so that there's little confusion moving forward as to how they'll work. The team also held a seven-hour livestream, which you can watch below, in which they reveal a number of other additions for the game that will affect the way you will be able to play moving forward. We have the bullet points from the team below about some of those reveals, but we have both videos for you to check out down below.

Job Adjustments – Building upon changes implemented in Shadowbringers, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will bring new gameplay experiences for Disciples of War and Magic jobs. Updates include significant changes to Summoner job mechanics, the addition of single target buffs for all healer jobs, timing-based effects added to some tank defensive cooldowns, and much more.

