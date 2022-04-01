Final Fantasy XIV Online Reveals Patch 6.1 Details

Square Enix dropped new details about the upcoming 6.1 Patch coming to Final Fantasy XIV Online set to be released in a couple of weeks. The patch is being called "Newfound Adventure" and will add several new Main Scenario Quests, "Tataru's Grand Endeavor" Side Quest, extra story content for Role Quests, and more content as you can read about below. They're also adding the new Duty Support System for A Realm Reborn so that all 4-player main scenario dungeons and trials can be done solo with NPC backup. You can check out the full details below.

New Main Scenario Quests – Patch 6.1 will mark the start of a new chapter for Warriors of Light.

– Patch 6.1 will mark the start of a new chapter for Warriors of Light. New 24-Player Alliance Raid – The first part of an all-new original alliance raid series, Myths of the Realm: Aglaia will challenge players as they learn more about the divinities known as the Twelve.

– The first part of an all-new original alliance raid series, Myths of the Realm: Aglaia will challenge players as they learn more about the divinities known as the Twelve. New Tribal Quests – Starting with Patch 6.15, players will be able to experience new Arkasodara tribe quests for battle classes and jobs.

– Starting with Patch 6.15, players will be able to experience new Arkasodara tribe quests for battle classes and jobs. New Residential Area – Plots in Empyreum, the new Ishgardian residential district, will become available for purchase. An overview of the plot purchase system as well as an initial schedule for lottery system sales were presented.

New Trial: The Minstrel's Ballad: Endsinger's Aria – Players can experience a new challenge with a new Extreme Trial, The Minstrel's Ballad: Endsinger's Aria.

– Players can experience a new challenge with a new Extreme Trial, The Minstrel's Ballad: Endsinger's Aria. Adventurer Plates (Beta Version) – The new Adventurer Plates feature was showcased in detail. Player portraits can be customized to include lighting, animation, and camera angles using a character's current appearance, and multiple portraits can be saved for future use. The character profiles can include information such as favorite job and title, playstyle preference, active play times, and more.

– The new Adventurer Plates feature was showcased in detail. Player portraits can be customized to include lighting, animation, and camera angles using a character's current appearance, and multiple portraits can be saved for future use. The character profiles can include information such as favorite job and title, playstyle preference, active play times, and more. Final Fantasy XIV Online PvP Updates – Additional details on the new small scale PvP content known as Crystalline Conflict were revealed, including the new rewards system and PvP schedule.

– Additional details on the new small scale PvP content known as Crystalline Conflict were revealed, including the new rewards system and PvP schedule. Additional content including job adjustments, the ability to try on gear available on the FFXIV Online Store, system updates, and more.