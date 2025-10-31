Posted in: Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy XIV: Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online Shared New Details About Patch 7.4

Square Enix held a special Twitch stream for Final Fantasy XIV Online, delving into Patch 7.4: Into The Mist, arriving in December

Article Summary Patch 7.4 introduces new Main Scenario Quests, the Mistwake dungeon, and Hell on Rails trial.

The Arcadion: Heavyweight raid, Savage mode in January, plus new Variant and Unreal dungeons unveiled.

Cosmic Exploration expands with planet Oizys, new crafting rewards, and tool enhancements added.

Major glamour system updates, PvP Series 10, Gold Saucer upgrades, new UI themes, and Hildibrand adventures.

Square Enix revealed several new details about the next update for Final Fantasy XIV Online, as Patch 7.4: Into The Mist arrives this December. The reveal took place on Twitch where the team confirmed some of the new content details, including new Main Scenario Quests, a new dungeon, anew trial, a brand-new Arcadion raid series tier, a Variant & Criterion Dungeon, new content for the Duty Support system, and several updates going out across PvP, Gold Saucer, and Occult Crescent. Plus, a new star for Cosmic Exploration. Wehave the dev notes for the update below as it will be released into the game on December 16, 2025.

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Patch 7.4: Into The Mist

New Main Scenario Quests

New Dungeon – Mistwake

Mistwake New Trial – Hell on Rails – Includes both Normal and Extreme modes

Includes both Normal and Extreme modes New Raid Tier – The Arcadion: Heavyweight – includes both Normal and Savage modes Note: Savage difficulty will be released on Tuesday, January 6, 2026

– includes both Normal and Savage modes New Variant Dungeon – Merchant's Tale – Players can enjoy the content with different ways to play and difficulty levels to suit their playstyles.

Merchant's Tale – Players can enjoy the content with different ways to play and difficulty levels to suit their playstyles. New Unreal Trial – Tsukuyomi's Pain (Unreal): Take on Tsukuyomi, at level 100

Tsukuyomi's Pain (Unreal): Take on Tsukuyomi, at level 100 Duty Support Additions – Support for the Dzemael Darkhold and Aurum Vale will be added

Support for the Dzemael Darkhold and Aurum Vale will be added Occult Crescent Update – 3 new Phantom Jobs (Mystic Knight, Dancer and Gladiator) and additional accessories with set bonuses included

3 new Phantom Jobs (Mystic Knight, Dancer and Gladiator) and additional accessories with set bonuses included Phantom Weapon Updates

Cosmic Exploration – New Planet – Oizys– The latest planet for crafters and gatherers to explore, as well as new rewards and system updates

The latest planet for crafters and gatherers to explore, as well as new rewards and system updates Further Cosmic Tool Enhancement

Glamour System Updates – Removal of level/class/job-restrictions on gear for glamour purposes, allowing players to glamour the appearance of gear regardless of previous role, class, and job restrictions. Note: Please note that, due to the impact on animations, weapons and tools can only be equipped by the corresponding class

Removal of level/class/job-restrictions on gear for glamour purposes, allowing players to glamour the appearance of gear regardless of previous role, class, and job restrictions. PvP Updates – The start of PvP Series 10, existing action adjustments, and the addition of a new Frontline map added: Worqor Chirteh

The start of PvP Series 10, existing action adjustments, and the addition of a new Frontline map added: Worqor Chirteh Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures

Miscellaneous Updates – Gold Saucer updates, New UI colour themes (Clear White, Clear Green), Strategy Panel UI, new "Quick Panel" UI, and more!

