Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Hell Fighter 17 Leader

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Now, let's take a look at the first cards from the Green-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The Green-colored section if Power Absorbed is almost like an answer to the Android 18 and the family-themed Blue-colored section. The Blue section focused on the happy, post-Cell days of Android 18's life while now it seems the Green-colored section will tackle Dragon Ball GT, the post-Z storyline that Super and other expanded universe media have now established as an alternate reality. On the front of this GT-themed Leader card is Android 20 (Dr. Gero) and Dr. Myuu. Flip it over to reveal GT's much more dastardly version of Android 17 created by the two in Hell: Hell Fighter 17.

