Final Fantasy XVI Releases New Story Trailer & Release Window

Square Enix released a brand new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI this morning, giving us a glimpse into the story as well as a timeframe for release. The trailer shows off a much more fantasy-driven storyline this time around, as we get a better look at the realm of Valisthea, the setting for this latest entry. Home to crystal shards that have given life to a dying world, as new powers have started to make their way around to each kingdom that resides by one. It is through this latest trailer we're given the backstory, a glimpse of the present, and even a bit of the gameplay. You can watch the trailer below, along with more info from the development team. Final Fantasy XVI is currently earmarked for release sometime in the Summer of 2023.

"I'm happy to announce that our newest trailer—Ambition—is now live," commented Naoki Yoshida, Producer, Final Fantasy XVI. "Rather than focusing on action as we did in our last reveal, this time we wanted to give the world a more in-depth look at Final Fantasy XVI's lore and its rich cast of characters—with the Dominants front and center."

"As the game edges closer to completion, the team has turned its full attention to debugging and final adjustments," said Hiroshi Takai, Director, Final Fantasy XVI. "Now that things are starting to come together, the game is sizing up to be something truly special."

"In an immersive world built by talented developers, including Kazutoyo Maehiro (Creative Director & Original Screenplay), Michael-Christopher Koji Fox (Localization Director), and more, Final Fantasy XVI brings players into the realm of Valisthea, where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants— single men or women who are blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power. The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua—the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge."