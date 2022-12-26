Fingersoft Announces Hill Climb Racing 3 Is In Development

Fingersoft announced this past week that they are currently working on a new mobile sequel with Hill Climb Racing 3. Coinciding with the company's 10th anniversary, they revealed only a few bits and pieces about the game, along with a lot of quotes from the company CEO, Jaakko Kylmäoja, which we have for you down below. What we currently know is that development is happening at the company's offices in Oulu and Helsinki. When it eventually comes out, the plan is to give the game continuous updates, the same as they did to the first two titles. No idea when it will be out, but if we had to take a guess, we're thinking late 2023 at best.

"We are proud to confirm that the development of the new game in our so-far most successful game franchise, Hill Climb Racing 3, has begun. The most significant changes compared to previous games are the real-time multiplayer option and 3D graphics," says Kylmäoja. "Of course, even after ten years, it must be admitted that it feels good that the popularity of the game has continued for so long. It definitely shows that our teams have succeeded in their work. In my opinion, it's the consequence of us having created a working environment where creativity and productivity are in balance, as well as work and free time. The fact that we have fun at work is reflected via our games to our players. Now in the future we want to continue the fun and development by creating an even more impressive story for the game environment: What is the world and its story in which the Hill Climb Racing game takes place."

"Ten years ago, not that many people would have believed that the success of the game would last this long. We are constantly developing our game, and the original Hill Climb Racing game is also still in heavy use among players: in 2021, more than 220 million new players discovered the game, which means an average of 600,000 downloads every day. The game had an average of more than 4 million users per day. Fingersoft invests in the well-being of its employees. Last year, the company was making headlines as it experimented with a four-day work week with 90 percent salary. The results were inspiring, and decisions about the future of the trial will be announced in the near future."