Fishing Adventure Title Dredge Set For 2023 Release

Team17 and New Zealand-based developer Black Salt Games revealed their fishing adventure game Dredge during Gamescom 2022. This is a tale about living life out at sea and making a living off of what you bring in, or in some cases, what you don't. As well as how you deal with some of the encounters you'll occasionally have in the ocean. The game will be released sometime in 2023 for both PC and consoles, but for the time being, enjoy the latest info and the trailer below.

In Dredge, players will step into the boots of a down-on-their luck fisherman and explore a collection of remote isles while scouring the surrounding depths for a variety of fish and valuable deep-sea curios. Once their trawler is full, they can sell their haul to the peculiar locals while completing quests and unravelling more about each area. They can also reinforce their vessel, skills, and knowledge to dredge deeper and reach more secluded lands. Beginning in their new home in the remote islands of 'The Marrows', players will be able to investigate each inlet while completing tasks for the yesteryear locals and taking trips to neighbouring regions – each with their own unique fish to find, inhabitants to meet, and secrets to uncover. Unravel a Mystery: Captain your fishing trawler across a collection of remote islands, each with its own inhabitants to meet, wildlife to discover, and stories to unearth

