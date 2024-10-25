Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Fitness Boxing 3

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer Available For Pre-Order

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer is now availabel for pre-order, as Nintendo will release the fitness game in time for the holidays

Article Summary Pre-order Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer now, available digitally for the first time.

Launches December 5, featuring 30 new instrumental songs inspired by popular music.

Experience new modes: Mitt Drills for combo practice and Sit Fit Boxing for seated workouts.

Customize your routine and train with six virtual instructors and new personalization options.

Nintendo has officially put Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer up for pre-order today, as the game will be the first in the series to be released digitally with no physical copy. The game has taken lessons from the first two releases and given the system a bit of an upgrade in several ways while offering you more options to get in a workout through plans and regiments that center around boxing. Enjoy the latest trailer, as the game will be out on December 5.

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer

Punch and dodge to the beat in the next entry of the Fitness Boxing series! Pair up with your choice of six fully voiced virtual instructors with customizable outfits and hairstyles—and then get your groove on in 30 new instrumental songs, some of which are inspired by catchy pop tunes. Jump into a single Quick Workout, or build an exercise routine that fits your life. New additions to the series include Mitt Drills to practice combos with your instructor and Sit Fit Boxing to work up a sweat without leaving your seat. Whether you're after a serious burn or just a bit of stretching, the intensity of your workout is up to you!

New Songs: 30 new instrumental songs – many inspired by catchy pop tunes – will have players punching and dodging to the beat.

30 new instrumental songs – many inspired by catchy pop tunes – will have players punching and dodging to the beat. New Modes: Brand new series additions offer even more options for personalizing your fitness boxing workout, including two new modes: Mitt Drills allow players to set their own tempo while practicing combos with an instructor. Sit Fit Boxing offers an accessible training experience for players to be active without leaving their seats.

Brand new series additions offer even more options for personalizing your fitness boxing workout, including two new modes: Choose Your Workout: Select a single Quick Workout or build boxing exercise routines that suit a range of personal styles and movement-based goals.

Select a single Quick Workout or build boxing exercise routines that suit a range of personal styles and movement-based goals. Choose Your Trainers: Box and bond with a choice of six fully voiced virtual instructors with customizable outfits and hairstyles, including returning favorites and two brand new ones.

