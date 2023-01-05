Flash Party Announces New Stardust Warriors Update

XD Games have announced a brand new update for Flash Party this week, bringing about the Stardust Warriors update. The update will be dropping into the game on January 10th, and with it, bring in some new characters to join the roster for the brawling battle title. You'll also see an array of improvements to the game that will help players with mechanics, levels, design, and more. The game is still technically in Early Access, so while they're branding this update like it's something special, the reality is this is content all meant for the final version of the game. So a lot of what's here is a permanent addition. We got more info and the trailer for it below.

As the first major update for Flash Party, Stardust Warriors overhauls combat, giving each of the 20+ heroes four distinct fighting styles, with the addition of new moves. All of these changes have been based on feedback from Early Access Lab Mode players, putting the community at the center of the action. Flash Party also welcomes a new hero — or heroes — Cookie and Can! Get a closer look at the two of them in action in a new gameplay trailer"

"In addition to the new heroes comes Party Royale — a new mode that received high praise in early-stage Lab Mode. With new modes that include up to 10-player single-player battles as well as a massive-map battle mode, Party Royale brings classic battle royale gameplay to Flash Party. Players will be randomly dropped into a dangerous jungle with a gradually shrinking zone that will leave only one fighter standing. Players can increase their strength by hunting for chests or defeating other players to obtain dropped items and buffs. They can also hide in bushes or use various springboards to leap across the map, taking their enemies by surprise in the process."