Flashback 2 Receives New Trailer Showing Off Future Locations

Check out the latest trailer from Microids for their upcoming game Flashback 2, as they highlight a new future setting you might know.

Microids has released a new trailer this week for their latest game, Flashback 2, as they show us off a futuristic version of New Washington. Taking place in a sci-fi dystopian future, the sequel has been promising a lot of nostalgia mixed with modernized gaming. This trailer shows off both as we get a good look at how this city that's been stacked on top of itself as you explore the levels and strive to survive. And while they don't really bring up anything specific, they do bring up a few different aspects of the story that's not been touched on yet. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is due out this November.

"In the 22nd century, the United Worlds extends throughout the Solar System, but this tranquillity is threatened by the Morph invasion led by the fearsome General Lazarus. In search of his lifelong friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart dives once again into a breathtaking adventure full of twists and turns and revelations with the help of his few allies, including A.I.S.H.A., his iconic AI-powered weapon! In 1992, Flashback revolutionized action gaming and gained legendary status, ranking amongst the top 100 video games in history! Developed by the game's original creator Paul Cuisset, in collaboration with Microids Lyon/Paris studios, Flashback 2 will offer an experience faithful to the Flashback universe, bringing back together some members of the original Flashback team, such as Thierry Perreau's in-game design and Raphaël Gesqua, the renowned composer of the Amiga version of Flashback."

Immerse yourself in a vibrant sci-fi/cyberpunk universe and explore various environments (New Tokyo, New Washington, the Jungle…)

Use A.I.S.H.A., a lethal adaptive weapon enhanced with combat AI.

A gripping, fluid, and intricate platform shooter.

A 3D environment for even deeper immersion.

Designed and developed by the creator of the original, Paul Cuisset.

