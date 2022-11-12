Gohan Beast Gets His Debut Dragon Ball Super Card Game Appearance

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022, in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out the final Secret Rare from Fighter's Ambition which features the debut appearance of Gohan Beast in Dragon Ball Super Card Game.

Gohan Beast is a brand new transformation that Gohan unlocks in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The film pays homage in deep ways to the Cell Saga, which originally reached its climax when Gohan ascended to the then-unknown form of Super Saiyan 2 to defeat Cell. Here, Gohan once again transforms to destroy the raging, incomplete Cell Max after he believes that Cell Max has killed Piccolo. This new transformation is, unlike Super Saiyan 2, Gohan-specific. It is an advancement of his Ultimate form that he unlocked during the Buu Saga rather than a Saiyan transformation. It is visually similar to Super Saiyan 2 with its extra spiky hair and single bang for Gohan, but in the Beast form Gohan's eyes turn red and his hair gets way taller as it turns silver. The energy that radiates off of Gohan is a mixture of violent purple, red, blue, and white. Here, on the card, we see Gohan Beast pulling off the show-stopping Special Beam Cannon to take out Cell Max in honor of his mentor, Piccolo.

