Floodland Officially Announced During Gamescom 2022

Indie developer Vile Monarch and publisher Ravenscourt announced their latest game Floodland during Gamescom 2022 with a new trailer. The game tackles the possible reality of climate change as the planet has been destroyed by overflooding. It is now up to you and those who work alongside you to rebuild as best you can with a society that is on the verge of extinction. The game is currently set to be released on November 15th, 2022, on PC via both Steam and GOG. Until then, enjoy the trailer and info below.

The climate change was a catalyst for a sucession of events that led to the destruction of our world; rising sea levels have innundated the coasts. Only you can help humanity survive by leading your band of survivors on a path to redemption. Starting with a lost bunch of survivors, you need to scavange resources, rediscover technology and maintain the peace between differing factions as you strive to rebuild society. The world – as you know it – has gone, replaced by islands, swamps and isolated groups of survivors. Gathering scarce resources, you need to explore the world – island by island – helping those you can and dealing with those who do not share your vision of the future.

There's more to a city than just people. Food, shelter, water, health, security – the list is long and varied. Technology to be researched along a branching Tech-Tree, buildings upgraded and specialists to train. It's down to you to make sure all these needs are fulfilled; a job made all the harder with limited resources, space and labour to complete these tasks. A society is only as good as its laws; it's up to you to define them. Will you usher in a new utopian age of equality or is your future a benign dictatorship? Not every group shares your vision and the choices you make can have a profound impact on the future of your settlement. A common goal will make your society more productive than one at loggerheads with itself; you need to define and choose your legal evolution and which route to follow on the Law-Tree but – as with all things – there are always consequences. Each game is different; maps, events and make up of the world are randomly generated, allowing unique playthroughs every time.