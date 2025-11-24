Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Floralis, SolidCore Games

Floralis Releases An All-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming cinematic puzzle adventure title Floralis, as we get a better look at the gameplay

Article Summary Watch the new Floralis gameplay trailer for a glimpse at this cinematic puzzle adventure title.

Play as one of two sisters born from plants in a post-human, predator-filled world.

Experience narrative-driven puzzles, hidden cutscenes, and mysterious environments to explore.

Solve plant-based puzzles, avoid predators, and uncover the truth behind your origin and humanity’s end.

Indie game developer and publisher SolidCore Games has released a new gameplay trailer this week for their new game, Floralis. In case you missed this one, this is a cinematic puzzle adventure title where you are one of two sisters born from plants in a post-human world, where many of the flora and fauna have turned into predators. The trailer, which you can see above, showcases some of the mechanics and level design, as well as how you'll get around in a world filled with fauna that wants to kill you. Enjoy the trailer as the game still has a free demo out now for you to play.

Floralis

Floralis is a narrative-driven puzzle platformer set in a world where plants have evolved into predators. You will take on the role of one of two girls born from a tree. When one of them disappears, the other has to journey into the ruins of human civilization to find both her sibling and the truth behind their shared birth. You will hide from predators, explore ruins, reactivate mysterious objects, and discover small, personal moments of joy. As you piece together what happened to the old world, you will come to realize the truth of your birth and your place in the new ecosystem.

Sentient Jungle: Navigate predatory plants, living traps, and environmental threats. You're a fragile lifeform in a world where everything sees you as prey.

Navigate predatory plants, living traps, and environmental threats. You're a fragile lifeform in a world where everything sees you as prey. Plant-Based Puzzles: Solve organic puzzles by manipulating plants, light, and forgotten mechanisms in your path. Many puzzles offer multiple solutions and encourage experimentation.

Solve organic puzzles by manipulating plants, light, and forgotten mechanisms in your path. Many puzzles offer multiple solutions and encourage experimentation. Playful Moments: Tinker with objects and toys to unlock secret routes, trigger hidden cutscenes or discover something new about the fate of the old world.

Tinker with objects and toys to unlock secret routes, trigger hidden cutscenes or discover something new about the fate of the old world. Roots and Ruins: Pay attention to the environment. It holds the truth about humanity's end… and the strange reason you were born.

Pay attention to the environment. It holds the truth about humanity's end… and the strange reason you were born. Personal Journey: Search for your lost twin and understand your place in this strange, wild world.

