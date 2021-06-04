For Honor Announces Year 5 Season 2 Will Launch Next Week

Ubisoft dropped details today for what's to come in For Honor, as Year 5 Season 2 will be launching next week. As you can see from the trailer we have for you down at the bottom the season brings with it a brand new hero will be joining the game's Samurai faction later on as the season progresses, which will be following the TU2 update. They're keeping everything about the new warrior a little close to the chest until they're ready to reveal him in full, but we do get a few ideas of what he will bring to the game. We have more info on the season below as the content will be released into the game on June 10th.

For Honor Year 5 Season 2 brings an intense drought to Heathmoor after a period of abundance and celebration. Vegetation and water used to keep the legendary Kyoshin Temple in the Myre hidden from all, but now the temple has lost all its protections. While warriors try to survive and find water for their clans, they are seeing mirages and hallucinations due to the heat and lack of water. Some are even clashing with strange Samurai who seem to possess unknown capabilities. Beginning June 10, a limited-time in-game event, Visions of the Kyoshin, will have players fighting for resources in the Kyoshin Temple with new special variables in the Temple Garden. A free event pass will be available with an ornament, a mood effect, and a battle outfit along with lootable weapons. Along with this event, Year 5 Season 2 Mirage launches with drought-affected versions of the Temple Garden, Forest, Belvedere, and Highfort maps. For $10, players can purchase a Battle Pass with premium content including a new execution and paired emote.