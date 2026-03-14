Posted in: For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: for honor, ubisoft

For Honor Kicks Off Year 10 With a Massive New Season

For Honor - Year 10 Season 1: Glory has officially launched, adding a new hero to the mix and starting a massive celebration of the title

Article Summary For Honor launches Year 10 Season 1: Glory, kicking off the Cycle of War with major content drops.

New Gryphon hero and Scorching Herald Legendary Skin now available, along with the Tales of Gryphon bundle.

Limited-time Arena of Echoes 3v3v3 mode debuts, with event leaderboard rewards and unique gameplay.

New Battle Pass, Hero Fests, throwback events, and exclusive Conqueror armor set await this season.

Ubisoft has launched the tenth year of For Honor, with the first season bringing a ton of new content. Year 10 Season 1: Glory begins what the team is calling the Cycle of War, which will celebrate Heathmoor's biggest moments and give you a year of massive content drops. This includes the new Gryphon hero that has been added to the game this time around. We have trhe full notes from the devs below as the season is underway.

For Honor – Year 10 Season 1: Glory

The first season in For Honor Year 10, Glory, is all about celebrating a decade of battle in Heathmoor, highlighting some of the most memorable moments of gameplay. After the events of Year 9, Heathmoor lives under the stifling peace imposed by Guljin and her Khatuns. Refusing to submit, The Knight Gryphon seeks to bring down Guljin's peace, invoking legendary Heroes of the past and telling tales of their glory. He takes on the mantle The Scorching Herald, donning a fiery griffon-inspired armor forged to show his true potential. Through tales of legendary battles past, he sparks a desire for glory in Heathmoor and rekindles the cycle of war once more.

The Scorching Herald Legendary Skin includes a voiceover rework and a never-before-seen permanent visual effects that feel powerful, unique, and impossible to miss in-game. To celebrate this level of Skin realization in For Honor, the Tales of Gryphon bundle is now available, and includes:

The Hero Gryphon

The Scorching Herald Legendary Hero Skin

14-day Champion status

6 scavenger crates

For one week, starting on March 12, Gryphon will be free to play during the Hero Trial.

Arena of Echoes Game Mode

A limited-time game mode, the Arena of Echoes is available now through April 2. In it, two players are assigned to a boss's team, and square off against two other teams in a 3v3v3 match. For each enemy boss your team kills, your team receives a temporary Shield; however, while you can revive your teammate, you cannot revive the boss if they are killed. The first team to win three rounds is the victor. This event is linked to a limited-time event leaderboard that scores you based on event-specific gameplay. All Year 10 events will feature an event leaderboard. Here's more of what's planned in For Honor – Glory:

A new Battle Pass and Legacy Pass

The Scorching Herald Legendary Hero skin

The Lord Ramiel Hero Skin will be available in the Battle Bundle

Hero Walk Traversal emote "Victory Lap" available in the battle pass

Hero Fests for Raider, Sohei and Centurion

Oath of Wyverndale and more throwback events

New Arena of Echoes map realization

The Event Pass is now linked to game mode event or daily orders to unlock rewards, including a new Conqueror armor set

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