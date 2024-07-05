Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Curve Games, For The King II, IronOak Game

For The King II Launches New Dark Carnival Update

For The King II has a brand new update out today, as the twisted pathways of the Dark Carnival have opened up with new content.

Article Summary Dark Carnival update introduces infinite dungeon mode in For The King II.

Explore Chapter 6 of Book Of Lore, facing the Ringmaster's twisted challenges.

New features: weapons, enemies, gear, achievements, environments, and more.

Enhanced network stability with Auto-reconnect and Join-in Progress functionalities.

Curve Games and IronOak Games have released a new update this week in For The King II as the game enters the Dark Carnival. The content brings with it an infinite dungeon mode that has been created to push you ro the limits. You'll get a new story as part of Chapter 6 of the Book Of Lore, where you'll uncover the secrets of the Ringmaster and face the many challenges he presents. The deeper you venture into this carnival, the more twisted things get. We have the details below and trailer above as the content is live.

For The King II – Dark Carnival

We've been working hard to develop a ton of new content for you to enjoy! We don't want to spoil everything, but on your adventure expect to find:

New weapons

New enemies

New gear

New achievements

New environments

New Lore Store unlocks

New Markets

Carnival Tickets

In the Dark Carnival, Carnival Tickets are shared as a party resource. Located in the top left of the global header, parties will see how many tickets they have in any given room. Carnival Tickets are required to access the hallways presented at different times throughout your journey. Spend your Carnival Tickets wisely. If you run out of tickets you may end up face to face with The Royal Droll.

Wheel Of Death

Deep within the Dark Carnival is the Wheel of Death. A curious device that will manipulate the behaviour of the carnival itself. Certain paths will allow adventurers to take their fate into their own hands. Is it wise to collect wheel wedges, or use them as they arrive? Only time will tell.

Bards

The sound of music is sweeping across Fahrul as the Minstrel and Busker arrive to help quell the Queen and tame the Dark Carnival. Bringing their entertainment and inspiration to every party they join, the fan favorites are making their welcome return!

New Encounters

Bold new encounters lie within the Dark Carnival. Will they aid you in your quest to escape the Carnival, or are they more twisted machinations of the Ringmaster devised to end your party. Each party may need to look deep within themselves to see if they can pass these trials.

Leaderboards

What good are fun and games if you can't strive to be the best and showcase your parties abilities across all of Fahrul? Whether you take on the carnival alone, or with a party of your choosing, there is now a leaderboard to highlight your exploits. Each month will also showcase recent champions, and their Stone Heroes will populate adventures in the overworld and Dark Carnival. Stay focused adventurers, for the memories of Fahrul will fade and new champions will be selected each month.

Network Updates

In addition to bringing you a wealth of new content, we've also been hard at work to improve network stability by making improvements in three key areas. If you've already played the Experimental Branch, you may already be aware of these new additions. First, we have reduced the amount of data we are sending – which will improve reliable connections and reduce the potential for disconnections. In addition, we've also implemented two new key features to improve the reconnection experience: Auto-reconnect and Join-in Progress.

New Feature: Auto-Correct

We've implemented a system that will attempt to automatically reconnect players that get disconnected from their session. If a player drops out of the session due to loss of connection, the game will attempt to reconnect them within a 30-second window. Players will now be able to reconnect seamlessly if rejoining within 30 seconds. If a client rejoins after a crash, quitting the game or timing out on a reconnect, the host is informed with a party management pop-up that will allow them to reassign characters back to the player that disconnected.

