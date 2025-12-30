Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Far from home, Forever Skies

Forever Skies Released Major Update With Echoes Part 2

Article Summary Forever Skies drops Echoes Part 2, expanding world diversity and gameplay based on player feedback.

Major overhaul for Biome 2 radio towers, plus six new landmarks to explore and discover.

Three unique sidequests and new devices like the Moth Incubator and Trashbin Device added.

Frozen Wishes 2025 holiday event returns with exclusive airship decor through January 12, 2026.

Indie game developer and publisher Far From Home released a new update for Forever Skies over the holidays with Echoes Part 2. As the name suggests, this is the second half of the original update released a couple of months ago, adding in some new content to finish it up, as well as updates based on player feedback, and some improvements to the title. You can read the rundown below of everything included as the content is currently live.

Forever Skies – Echoes Part 2

The Echoes updates are developed in response to community feedback, focusing on expanding world diversity and refining core gameplay mechanics. While Part 2 is the smallest of the three updates, it still includes many additions requested directly by players. With the release of Echoes Part 1 in mid-November being extremely well received by both new and existing players, the team has been able to finalize and surprise-launch Part 2 now, including a timed holiday event to wrap up the year.

Desolate Radio Towers Overhaul: The Radio Towers in Biome 2 have been reworked with new modules and a system that generates towers to feel distinct and convey a sense that people once lived there.

The Radio Towers in Biome 2 have been reworked with new modules and a system that generates towers to feel distinct and convey a sense that people once lived there. New Landmarks: Six new unique landmarks have been added to Biome 2 to discover and explore, including the Pirate Hideout, Playground, Basketball Court, Market, Flying Theatre, and the Romeo and Juliet Theatre.

Six new unique landmarks have been added to Biome 2 to discover and explore, including the Pirate Hideout, Playground, Basketball Court, Market, Flying Theatre, and the Romeo and Juliet Theatre. Three New Sidequests: More unique side quests that explore the stories of the world's past inhabitants.

More unique side quests that explore the stories of the world's past inhabitants. New Devices and Decorations: Quest rewards include the Trashbin Device (to ecologically vaporize items) and the Moth Incubator (to hatch new moth breeds). Players can also find Pirate Themed Decorations.

Quest rewards include the (to ecologically vaporize items) and the (to hatch new moth breeds). Players can also find Pirate Themed Decorations. Interactive Radar: New quality-of-life features have been added, including the ability to access the to-do list straight from the radar and a map legend to remind players what each marker means.

New quality-of-life features have been added, including the ability to access the to-do list straight from the radar and a map legend to remind players what each marker means. Frozen Wishes 2025 Event: The much-requested timed holiday event has returned and will run until January 12, 2026, offering new holiday-themed airship decor items.

