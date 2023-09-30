Posted in: Fulqrum Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Byte Barrel, Forgive Me Father 2

Forgive Me Father 2 Reveals Early Access Release Date

Check out the latest trailer for Forgive Me Father 2 as the game will be headed to Steam's Early Access in just a matter of weeks.

Indie game developer Byte Barrel and publisher Fulqrum Publishing announced when Forgive Me Father 2 will be coming to Early Access. Players will be able to try out a limited version of the game on October 19, 2023, giving you enough of the story to find out what's going on but not enough to actually finish the game, because it's still in development. If you want a preview of what's to come, a free demo has been loaded onto Steam, while the Early Access version will also come out on GOG and the Epic Games Store.

"Forgive Me Father 2 provides an eldritch upgrade across all fronts, including a deeper and darker story, and atmospheric lighting effects afforded by Unreal Engine 5, which usher in a truly tense horror experience. The hand-drawn comic book-style visuals return, but this time, the 2D enemies are now improved sprites with eight viewing angles… so you can see each tentacle and rotting pustule before you shotgun-blast them back to whatever hellish dimension they spawned from! Forgive Me Father 2 sees players once again journey into a malevolent world inspired by the works of H.P Lovecraft, where madness never sleeps. The action continues the story of the Priest from the first installment as he descends into his darkest nightmares on a path to righteous salvation."

"Players will be driven to the brink of insanity as they take on hordes of deranged cultists and diverse, eldritch enemies using a vast and varied arsenal of deadly weapons – each featuring powerful variations designed to cause absolute mayhem and wreak utter destruction. A freshly re-imagined and expanded madness system ratchets up the action even further, bestowing unimaginable power to those who choose to fully embrace insanity. Forgive Me Father 2 elevates the original game's unique and distinctive, dark comic-like visuals of the original game with improved sprites and models. Players will behold satisfyingly juicy blood effects and witness eye-popping animated gibs flying in all directions, as unimaginable ancient evils are torn asunder. The action is underpinned by a heart-pumping soundtrack that effortlessly blends dark Lovecraftian undertones and atmospherics with face-melting guitars and chest-thumping drums."

